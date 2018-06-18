Holcim PHL launches new building solutions

HOLCIM Philippines Inc. unveiled a complete range of products and services in support of robust construction activities nationwide in line with the “Build, Build, Build” program of President Duterte.

The cement firm’s ProSolutions offerings provide building solutions for application in homes, buildings, roads and infrastructure.

Among their benefits are faster sales for hardware retailers, enhanced output for masons, and higher quality of work and faster construction for contractors.

“It’s heartwarming to see Holcim Philippines introduce innovations that push for better building in the country and a better construction industry,” said Jett Manuel, VP for construction of Megacem Inc., one of Holcim’s top customers.

“We are happy to be associated with Holcim and move forward together in ‘Build, Build, Build’ better with certainty,” he added.

ProSolutions offerings were launched during the recent gathering of the company’s customers from all over the country in honor of their contributions to the building solutions provider’s sales performance and overall success.

Recognitions were given to the top business partners that sold at least 30,000 cement bags in 2017.

Special awards were also bestowed on those who grew their sales volume of Holcim Philippines’s specialty lines, such as masonry cement, Wallright and dry-mix products.

Called the “Big Night,” the annual recognition activity held in Cebu had local celebrities entertaining the guests. Holcim Philippines President and CEO John Stull expressed his gratitude to their business partners for the company’s continued success and cited their important role in contributing to the country’s progress and development.

He added the firm is committed to beef up further their relationship and continue to provide new products and offerings that support the growth of their businesses, while helping the local construction industry deliver higher quality projects.

Publicly listed Holcim Philippines is one of the leading building solution companies in the country, with a full range of products from structuring to finishing applications that can help local builders execute with high performance and efficiency a wide range of projects from massive infrastructure to simple home repairs.

It has cement-manufacturing facilities in La Union, Bulacan, Misamis Oriental and Davao, as well as aggregates and dry-mix business and technical support facilities for building solutions.

Holcim Philippines is a member of the LafargeHolcim Group, the world leader in the building materials industry present in 80 countries with over 80,000 employees.