Health workers trained on psychosocial interventions deployed

THE Department of Health (DOH) Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) on Monday started deploying health workers trained on psychosocial interventions to provide direct interventions for Dengvaxia vaccinees and their families.

“We need to immediately deploy these trained health workers to Dengvaxia-affected communities in the region in order to address concerns, such as depression, anxiety and psychosocial problems that vaccinees and their families have been experiencing since the start of the Dengvaxia panic,” Dr. Janairo stated during the conclusion of the training for psychosocial intervention on June 28, 2018 in Tagaytay City, Cavite.

“These health workers can effectively facilitate interventions because they are taught to recognize signs of psychosocial distress and can employ supportive listening techniques, provide education about stress-reduction techniques, as well as making a referral to specialist support if required, and available,” he explained.

The regional office has trained a total of 430 health workers, including provincial health team leaders, development management officers, program managers, nurses, medical technologists, provincial and municipal health officers and barangay health workers.

Janairo said the DOH Psychosocial Support Team will conduct house-to-house visits to families of children who received the vaccine Dengvaxia wherein they will focus on compassionate care, supportive listening, and connecting them to support systems and coping strategies accessible to them.

“This strategy will enable us to bring their trust back to the health programs of the DOH and will also assure them that support will be provided to them.”

“The Psychosocial Training for health workers are not only designed to support their clients, but also to manage their own difficulties and those of their families so as not to affect their daily task in the delivery of primary health care in the community,” Janairo added.

According to the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, there were 366 additional suspect Dengvaxia cases reported from June 16 to 22, 2018. A total of 15,121 from December 1, 2017 to June 22, 2018. There are 46 deaths allegedly associated with Dengvaxia vaccine. The majority of cases were female. Age ranged from 2 years old to 46 years old. Laguna had the most (4,504, 30 percent) reported cases followed by Batangas (4,101, 27 percent) and Cavite (2,981, 20 percent). One thousand two hundred forty-four (8 percent) cases were admitted, of which 281 (23 percent) were diagnosed with dengue fever.

Of the 15,121 suspected Dengvaxia cases, 402 (3 percent) were diagnosed with dengue fever. Four (2 percent) were deaths. Most cases were from Laguna (108, 27 percent) followed by Batangas (98, 24 percent) and Rizal (86, 21 percent).

The majority or 11,240, (74 percent) cases were reported by the rural health units, of which 103 (1 percent) were diagnosed with dengue fever. While the hospitals reported 3,881 (26 percent) cases, of which 299 (8 percent) were dengue fever.