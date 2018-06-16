Gracenote gives love back to their fans

IT’S been 10 years since they first got together, but Gracenote still exudes the same impact to the fans. Every gig of the band was a blast, with a legion of fans in tow. Whether it’s sunny, rainy or stormy, “Gracians” will go and attend Gracenote’s concerts as a show of support to their favorite group.

One proof was the event that happened on June 11 at the SM City-Masinag in Antipolo: the launch of the official Gracenote pin. Despite the heavy downpour, fans managed to find their way to the concert venue.

The event was the band’s way of expressing their gratitude for the incredible and undying support of their fans. It also served as the launch of their latest release, Transparent. The album is composed of ten songs: Two Four, Taciturn, I Will Wait (which features Chynna Ortaleza), Give Me A Break, Someone, Gusto Ko (featuring Alexa Ilacad), Pause, Bilog (with Yeng Constantino), Respeto and the bonus track Flynn Rider (with 6cyclemind).

Meanwhile, the pin is a memento of what makes the fans proud of being Gracians. After playing a full set, there was a meet-and-greet segment, including an autograph signing session for those who availed of the signature pins.

Bands such as Better Days and The Good Times—two of the hottest new bands in town—joined Gracenote in their pin launch. The selling of the pins and their full-set performance made the fans’ day.

The four-piece ensemble composed of Eunice Jorge (vocals, keyboards, violin, guitar and ukulele), Jazz Jorge (bass and backup vocals), Tatsi Jamnague (guitars) and EJ Pichay (drums) is not only well-loved because of its music, but because of the band’s down-to-earth dispositions.

Many call them as the “Paramore of the Philippines,” and they are also known for their own rendition of Stevie B’s When I Dream About You. They also rock the stage with their original songs like Minsan Lang Naman and Pause.

Check out their songs, especially their latest single (Bakit Ganyan Ka) which was done in collaboration with Parokya ni Edgar’s Chito Miranda, as well as their latest released single Summer Song, recorded in collaboration with Autotelic and December Avenue.

Add Gracenote and their songs to your playlist now (you’ll thank this writer for hearing their songs)!