Google Wifi arrives in the Philippines

Google announced today that it is bringing Google Wifi to the Philippines, in an exclusive partnership with PLDT. Google Wifi is a mesh networking system that puts an end to dead zones at home and ensuring strong and fast signals for all your connected devices. The Philippines is one of the first countries in Asia to introduce Google Wifi after Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan.

Set up and control your network with the Google Wifi app

With Google Wifi, you no longer need to schedule an appointment with a technician to set up your new router. Google Wifi makes it so easy that you can do it yourself. Simply download the Google Wifi app available on Android or iOS and follow the step by step instructions, so you’ll be online in no time.

With the Google Wifi app, you can also see which devices are connected to your network and how much bandwidth they’re using. Streaming your favorite scene from Riverdale on your TV? Give it more bandwidth and a faster connection by selecting it as a “Priority Device”. Now you can sit back and enjoy that episode uninterrupted by other devices in your home.

Giving you fast Wi-Fi anywhere, anytime

Traditional Wi-Fi routers aren’t always built to support the increasing number of devices we use or high bandwidth activities like gaming or watching videos. Most of us just want our Wi-Fi to work fast at home, without spending time managing our network or pushing the reset button on the router.

With Google Wifi, your device will always be placed on the channel with optimal Wi-Fi connection. Even as you are moving from room to room, Network Assist will automatically transition your device between the Google Wifi system points, keeping you connected to the point with the strongest signal so you avoid dead spots or delays.

Helping your family with special everyday moments

We know it’s tough to put a pause on your kid’s FIFA video game or get everyone to the dinner table. The Google Wifi app lets you pause Wi-Fi on your kids’ devices or create scheduled pauses for dinner time and bedtime, so you can fully engage in that mealtime conversation or squeeze in one more session of bedtime storytelling. Lights out, Wi-Fi out!

Mickey Kim, Google’s Director of APAC Hardware Product Planning and Partnerships, said, “Having a fast and reliable Wi-Fi connection is important to Filipinos. Google Wifi provides seamless coverage at home, solving common issues like dead zones, spotty Wi-Fi connections, confusing set-up processes, and so much more. Parents will also have greater control of their family’s Wi-Fi network, enabling them to spend quality time with their children whenever they want.”

Google Wifi on sale in the Philippines on June 26

Starting June 26, Google Wifi will be available to all new and existing PLDT Home Fibr customers, as both 1-piece and 3-piece sets.

Oscar A. Reyes, Jr., PLDT and Smart Senior Vice President and Consumer Business Market Development Head said, “Wi-Fi dead spots at home are more common than we think, and mesh networking is a smart and effective fix to these dreaded zones. As the leader in home broadband and the trailblazer in Smart Home solutions in the country, we are thrilled to be Google’s exclusive local partner for Google Wifi, which has set the standard for ease-of-use, performance and security for mesh networking solutions. With Google Wifi, our PLDT Home Fibr customers can easily enjoy seamless broadband connections in every corner and turn their house into a Smart Home.”