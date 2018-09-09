Full Circle: A benefit for ‘Ghelay’

GIRLIE DEL MUNDO, simply known as Ghelay, was just like any of us: a fan of food and travel. A dreamer and a leader, she had a keen eye for photography, loved taking pictures of ordinary things, and turned them into extraordinary (https://www.instagram.com/ghelays_itchy_feet).

Ghelay fought bravely against chronic kidney disease, secondary to chronic glomerulonephritis. For almost a year, she battled her sickness, even if the treatment, in conjunction with her illness, left her weak and vulnerable. This made her daily activities and interests stop.

Ghelay, who once loved traveling, had difficulty to go to the places she always wanted to visit. She, who once loved all kinds of food, could barely eat. And taking pictures only came as an afterthought in the struggle against her ailment.

These all came to a close when she passed away on August 24. So, on September 12, Wednesday, at 8 p.m. in 19East (Muntinlupa City), an event entitled “Full Circle” will be held to honor her loving memory.

Catch premier OPM band Silent Sanctuary, along with the southern rock/peace-loving Hey, Moonshine, the diverse and multi-faceted world music group Pasada and the hard rock, hard-hitting Gin Rum and Truth for a night of good music.

Everyone is invited to join this event for a cause. For every ticket purchase, experience the bands from diverse genres and help defray the expenditures of Ghelay’s treatment. Tickets are priced at P500. We hope to see you there!