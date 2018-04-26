Filipino-owned Philippine Bottling Beverage Launches Purified Water

FILIPINO-OWNED company Philippine Bottling Beverage (PBB), a new player in the purified water and non-carbonated drinks industry, has launched Banahaw Spring Purified Water at a well-attended media event on April 16 at the Manila House Private Club in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

According to Thor Jourdan Mutuc, Business Development Manager at PBB, the company brought one of the latest European technologies to ensure that the production process upholds international standards and quality. “Our production facility at the foot of Mount Banahaw in San Pablo, Laguna, is on a par with world standards, fully automated and requires minimal human intervention, preserving only the essential natural qualities of the water from the mountain,” Mutuc said.

Philippine Bottling and Beverage (PBB) Manufacturing Corp. is a 100-percent Filipino-owned company whose business involves manufacturing, private labeling and tolling, as well as marketing, warehousing and delivery of bottled products.

PBB has appointed Beauty Elements Ventures Inc., the company behind the success of the Kojie.san brand, sole distributor of its products. The appointment came as Bevi diversifies its portfolio venturing into food and beverage, among other businesses.

Revealing that it took three years of research and testing before Banahaw Spring Purified Water has been finally released to the local market, Mutuc further emphasized the intricate process of producing the country’s first purified water to have been named after its source.

“Today, we are sharing with you a purified water product harnessed from sustainable natural sources and bottled with care to ensure that you get only safe and quality purified water we Filipinos can be proud of,” he added.

Known for its pristine and lush rainforests, Mount Banahaw also serves as watershed for the provinces of Laguna and Quezon. The water from this vast mountain area is the source of these two provinces’ supply, which are used for domestic, agricultural, and industrial purposes.

Acknowledging the importance of Mount Banahaw, PBB also ensures it takes care of the rural community, where it belongs, and advocates strict compliance of environmental standards in its operation.

“Water sustainability is the most significant aspect of our business,” Mutuc explained. “Beyond careful usage of water, we are putting in place measures that are geared toward protecting forests that nurture groundwater and contribute to the healthy circulation of water in nature.”

Banahaw Spring Purified Water is available in 350 ml, 500 ml and one liter bottles. Aside from being free of bisphenol A (BPA-free), each bottle is designed and engineered to support core handgrip.

For more information about Banahaw Spring Purified Water, visit thepbb.com.