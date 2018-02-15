‘Feng shui’ readings for businessmen, officials in Year of the Earth Dog

THE Year of the Earth Dog, which starts today, will generally be an auspicious period for the Philippine economy. But in business, friends need to be kept at arm’s length. It will also be an opportune time to go “back to basics” and self-discovery, according to popular feng shui expert Marites Allen.

“Dogs have a well-developed intuition, a strong mind and imagination. It is also a peaceful animal, which strives to bypass any conflict. However, it can also be quick-tempered,” she said. Dog years are 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006.

People born particularly in the Year of the Earth Dog (1958, 2018), like Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Nestor A. Espenilla Jr., are “strong, tough and never give in unless they give it a good fight. They have strong determination and stick to their principles,” she added.

Dogs in general are favored this year with new beginnings in store and income growth very possible. But they are also advised to “spend within reason.” Also, they have to be extra careful in their workplace because “politicking and jealousy are likely.”

Those born in the Year of the Rabbit will be especially lucky this year, especially in terms of wealth and career. “Monetary gains from last year may be extended to this year…. Opportunities for a valuable business break and in the romance department are present.” Megawide Chairman Edgar Saavedra, who has been keen on President Duterte’s “Build, Build, Build” program, is a Rabbit (1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011).

It will be a challenging year, however, for those born in the Year of the Dragon (1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012), like Kenneth Yang, president of McDonald’s Philippines, and the Rooster (1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017), like Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez, who still has a few more tax-reform measures to shepherd for implementation.

Because it is a conflict year for Dragons, Allen advised them to “take it easy, do charity work and just be cool.” Rabbits are advised to be prudent with their finances. “Do not splurge your funds, as income flow could be limited. Review your earlier contracts or commitments signed, as a possible legal threat is lurking.”

Meanwhile, this is a lucky year for Vice President Maria Leonor G. Robredo, having been born in the year of the Snake (1965) and the month of the Dragon (April). “She has very good vibes; she has the ability of to solve complex issues, like most Snakes, if you give them the chance.” Because of the good elements in her chart, having the wood element, as well as being a yin fire person, “there are two ways to go: either be very aggressive and be strong, or cool off and take it easy.” Another lucky Snake (1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013) is Marife Zamora, chairman of Convergys Philippines.

Long-term benefits are in store for Rats (1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008) this year, “although the misfortune star has flown in your direction. Consider taking time off, rest and give yourself that much-needed break. Travel, go on holidays and spend time with happy people. CEOs born in the year of the Rat include the Ayala Group’s Fernando Zobel and ICTSI President Enrique Razon Jr.”

This year will demand much from the Ox (1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009), like Globe President Ernest Cu, especially because possible disputes will mostly prevail. Allen advises not to read too much into all these, “and be more reasonable and patient, and try to promote a harmonious environment. Let all these animosities go, as the rewards will be worth your efforts.” Davao-based businessman Dennis A. Uy, who has been expanding his petroleum-based empire into other businesses, such as tourism, is another prominent Ox.

Tigers (1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010), such as SM Investments Corp. Vice Chairman Teresita Sy Coson, will have a reasonably good year, “provided you control your temper and avoid confrontations that could lead to a fight. You will have to contend with doing more than what is expected. Even if you feel that your team does not work exactly at the same speed as yours, just carry on. You will need more friends than enemies this year.”

Finances for Horses (1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014) like San Miguel Corp. CEO Ramon S. Ang and JG Summit’s Lance Gokongwei will be favorable and smooth this year. “If you own a company, you will be a lot happier, as increase in sales and financial gains are to be expected.” Their happiness will be even further boosted by the “auspicious influence of the peach blossom stars visiting you this year, more so if you play your cards right.”

Sheep (1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015) like Socioeconmic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia should refocus more on themselves. “There is no need to explore and initiate brand new ventures,” Allen said. “Whatever you have started before has a very stable foundation. You may have to redouble your efforts to achieve whatever goals you wanted.”

Monkeys (1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016) like Aboitiz Equity

Ventures CEO Erramon Aboitiz and Megaworld’s Kevin Tan will have an hectic year. But this is good news because that means “possible cash inflows in the form of a windfall.” But they are also advised to “ease off in spending, especially on luxury products…. Instead, refocus your expenses into good investments.”

Boars like BPI President Bong Consing and East-West Bank Vice Chairman Tony Moncupa should get ready for new beginnings. “Time to let go and forget about the anxieties and the mistakes of the past. Everyday is a new day.” While finances will be stable this year, they should “watch out for those spying around your business and trying to steal some of your clients and connections.” Boar years are: 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007.

For more feng shui readings, go to www.maritesallen.com.