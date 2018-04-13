Experience Songkran in Manila

Dusit Thani Manila brings the Thailand’s famous water festival in Manila dubbed as “Songkran Splash” happening on April 14 and 15. Prepare for an afternoon full of fun and excitement with our version of the greatest water fight that ever hit the streets of Thailand.

Get drenched in the water splash party at the hotel’s pool area equipped with your own Songkran Splash kit. Feel the vibe with the sounds coming from the hottest DJs in town while you indulge in the free-flowing drinks starting from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Another highlight to look forward to is the Silent Disco, where you listen to live music through headphones and are free to dance to the beat as you please.

Ticket is priced at PHP1,800 nett per person inclusive of event pass, free-flowing drinks and Songkran survival kit (water gun and waterproof pouch). Be sure to get your tickets early as we have an early bird rate of PHP1,500 nett per person until April 8 only!

Guest availing of the Songkran Splash room package starting at PHP6,000++ on April 14 and 15 is entitled to one (1) complimentary ticket inclusive of event pass and two (2) drinks. Guest can upgrade to PHP1,200 to avail of the survival kit and free-flowing drinks.

Benjarong diners can avail of the ticket at PHP500 nett per person inclusive of event pass, two (2) drinks and Songkran Splash kit. Kids below 12 years old will be charged PHP500 with two (2) drinks and kiddie water gun.

No need to travel all the way to Thailand for this experience. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the massive splash in Manila!

For ticket inquiries and reservations, call at 238-8888 loc 8430,8838.