Duterte to jeepney drivers: Support modernization or face consequences

Malacañang on Wednesday urged jeepney drivers and operators to contribute to the development of the jeepney-modernization program, rather than holding strikes and protests that are allegedly based only on “ideological influences.”

Presidential Spokesman Ernesto C. Abella said it would be better if drivers and operators take part in government efforts to improve the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), which aims to phase out old jeepneys and replace these with modernized units that the government claims to be more efficient and environment-friendly.

“With the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program, everybody benefits—from drivers, operators and, most especially, the millions of commuters,” Abella said. He added this is the reason President Duterte is so eager to roll out the PUVMP.

In a speech on Tuesday night, the President said he does not care even if drivers and operators, including their families, starve, as long as the PUVMP is implemented.

“Mahirap kayo? Magtiis kayo sa hirap at gutom, wala akong pakialam [You are poor? Then suffer in poverty and hunger, for all I care],” Duterte told drivers and operators.

The President also said he will have old jeepneys towed away if, by January 1, 2018, they are still operating in the streets. “Sumunod kayo because January 1, ’pag may makita ako diyan mga jeep ninyo na walang rehistro, hindi narehistro, luma, guguyurin ko ’yan sa harap ninyo [You abide by the program because by January 1, if I still see your old and unregistered jeepneys operating, I will order that towed away in front of you],” Duterte added.

According to Abella, the President gave drivers and operators a tongue-lashing because of his “fervid support of modernization.”

“The President’s fervid support of modernization goes back to the attempts of previous administrations…to do the same…[but] had been thwarted due to similar ideologically based transport strikes and protests,” Abella said.

However, unlike previous administrations, the Duterte administration is not willing to meet halfway with drivers and operators, the Palace official said.

“This is the message of the President’s speech [on Tuesday night]. It underscores the national leadership’s strong political will and decisive stance to initiate reform in the public transportation sector,” Abella said.

Instead of holding strikes and protests, Abella added, transport groups should engage the government in the negotiating table. “The government is open to more healthy dialogue, discussion and responsible engagements with transport groups that wish to learn and contribute to the development of the PUVMP,” Abella said.

“This is a wide window of opportunity for everyone—drivers, the operators, the riding public. The public needs to discern that some ideological influences can derail the greater good,” the Palace official added.

Duterte tagged transport group Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston), human-rights group Karapatan and labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno as legal fronts of the communist movement.

Piston was responsible for heading the two-day nationwide transport strike in opposition to the PUVMP.

Although government officials belittled the effect of the strike, it was strong enough to force Malacañang to suspend classes at all levels and government work nationwide on Monday and Tuesday. Due to the suspensions, Piston claimed the strike was a victory.