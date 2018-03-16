Duterte formalizes withdrawal from International Criminal Court

The Philippines on Thursday officially notified the United Nations that it has decided to opt out of the Rome Statute, the country’s initial move to begin the process for its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Foreign Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano said the withdrawal was formally conveyed in a note verbale that Philippine Permanent Representative to the UN Teodoro Locsin Jr. handed over to Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, the Chef de Cabinet of UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres, at 6:07 p.m. New York time on Thursday, or 6:07 a.m. Manila time on Friday.

“Our decision to pull out of the Court is a principled stand against those who politicize and weaponize human rights,” Cayetano said in a statement issued shortly after arriving on Friday in Sydney.

The country’s top envoy is in Sydney to attend the Asean-Australia Special Summit as President Duterte’s representative.

Through the note, the Philippines gave its assurance to the international community that it continues to be guided by the rule of law embodied in the country’s Constitution and its long-standing tradition of upholding human rights.

“The government affirms its commitment to fight against impunity for atrocity crimes, notwithstanding its withdrawal from the Rome Statute, especially since the Philippines has a national legislation punishing atrocity crimes,” the note said. “The government remains resolute in effecting its principal responsibility to ensure the long-term safety of the nation in order to promote inclusive national development and secure a decent and dignified life for all.”

Cayetano pointed to the well-orchestrated campaign to mislead the international community and “crucify” Duterte and the Philippines by distorting the human-rights situation in the country.

“This campaign against President Duterte and the Philippines is being effectively carried out by elements who seek to undermine our government and who have successfully infiltrated the human-rights community and weaponized human-rights protection mechanisms to advance their goal of overthrowing our democratically installed government,” Cayetano said.

“It is doubly lamentable that members of the international community, who include our own partners in the war against terror, have allowed themselves to be used as pawns by these individuals and organizations in undermining our own efforts to restore the rule of law,” Cayetano added.

“We are, however, confident that there is no crime or liability to speak of in the first place, since our campaign against methamphetamines and other narcotics is a legitimate law-enforcement operation designed to protect all Filipinos and uphold the rule of law.”

Cayetano said it has always been the position of the Philippines that states have the inherent responsibility to adopt and implement measures, consistent with their respective laws, to effectively address threats to the safety and well-being of their citizens.

In the case of the Philippines, Duterte has identified the proliferation of illegal drugs and its link to other forms of criminality as “a serious threat to our people that had to be immediately addressed,” he added.

“The campaign we are waging against illegal drugs is consistent with the sovereign duty of any state to protect its people,” he said, adding that in the conduct of this campaign, the Philippines is guided by the rule of law embodied in its Constitution, statutes and its long-standing human-rights obligations.

“Contrary to what some parties are trying to make it appear, there is no failure on the part of the Philippine government in dealing with issues, problems and concerns arising from this campaign.”

“These are dealt with by independent and well-functioning organs and agencies of our state,” the top envoy added.