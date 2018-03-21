Duterte entices more Moros to join police and military

President Duterte on Wednesday said he sees a need for more Moro members in the police force, saying not all Moros should be considered as “enemies.”

“Not all the Moro of Mindanao are our enem[ies],” Duterte said in his speech during the graduation of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) “Maragtas” Class of 2018 in Silang, Cavite.

Duterte added he wants diversity in the police force, saying Moros deserved to be “included” in peacekeeping duties to maintain peace and order in the Philippines.

“So maybe next time there should be a percentage of the Moro people joining the PMA [Philippine Military Academy] or the PNPA. We need them. As a matter of fact, kailangan talaga natin sila [we really need them],” Duterte said.

”We cannot govern this country by just selecting from the other provinces without looking toward Mindanao,” the President added.

Duterte said that, aside from Moros, he there should be more policemen divided among other tribes.

”Not only the Moro, but as a matter of fact, it should be divided among tribes, Ilocano, Bisaya…that ought to be the Philippine National Police,” the Chief Executive said.

Duterte, meanwhile, expressed hope that he would have the funds to enlist more officers.

“I hope by the next batch or the next—the one coming up for this generation, I will have the money to give you to enlist more police officers,” he said.

‘I will take care of you’

Duterte, meanwhile, urged PNPA graduates to perform their duties in accordance with the law and assured anew that he would protect them should they encounter problems in the fulfillment of duty.

“Just perform your duty in accordance with the law, trabaho kayo [just work] and, if there are events that would occur intended or not intended for as long as you are in the performance of duty, do not be afraid,” Duterte told the graduates.

“Just do it. And if you have to kill because you are in danger of losing your life, unahan mo na, patayin mo na (kill them before they kill you) and I will take care of you. Ilang beses ko na sinasabi yan (How many times have I said that),” he added.

Duterte lamented how his critics, particularly human rights groups, seemingly placed policemen and soldiers in parity with criminals.

“Itong mga (These) bleeding hearts human rights (groups), they are bringing up the issue in parity,” Duterte said.

Duterte also took a swipe at the International Criminal Court (ICC) anew for starting a preliminary examination on the alleged human rights violations in connection with the government’s anti-narcotics campaign.

He said the ICC failed to take notice of the thousands of policemen who have also died while in the performance of duty.

“That’s why I lost so many men. Itong mga (these) human rights (groups), ang akala nila lahat namatay (they think all have died)…well how about my policemen?” Duterte said.