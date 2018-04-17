DTI Central Luzon office cites services to MSMEs

THROUGH its One Town, One Product Next Generation (Otop Next Gen) and the Brand Equity Development (BED) programs, the Department of Trade and Industry Region 3 (DTI-3) has helped a total of 157 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Central Luzon in 2017. Of this total, 39 enterprises are in the food sector, while 118 are in the nonfood sectors, according to DTI Information Officer Region 3 Warren T. Serrano.

Serrano said the Otop Next Gen program provided assistance to small businesses in the region in terms of product-development assistance, improvement in product design, packaging and labeling, and the improvement or development of brands to increase value added and make them more saleable and make their mark in the local and global market.

He added that a total of 734 prototypes of local products were developed through the engagement of design and branding experts. Of this, 153 were food products, while 581were nonfood products like furniture and handicrafts for which the region is known for. In terms of branding, a total of 74 new brands were developed with the help of brand experts engaged by DTI-3 to assist Central Luzon MSMEs.