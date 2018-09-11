DPWH to do P2.76 billion worth of projects in UP campuses

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will carry out P2.76 billion worth of projects in various campuses of the University of the Philippines (UP), after signing a memorandum of agreement with the institution.

In a statement, the DPWH said it has signed an agreement with UP to carry out 20 projects including the construction and renovation of school building facilities, dormitories, public restrooms, gymnasium, a water impounding lagoons, road network and an environmental research and outreach center.

Broken down, 12 projects will be implemented in the Diliman campus, three in Los Baños, one each in Manila, Cebu, the Visayas, and Mindanao, and another one in an off-campus facility in Puerto Galera.

Projects in the Diliman campus include: the P414-million rehabilitation and modernization of Gonzalez Hall-University Library; the P125-million University Health Service; the P72.45-million Molave Residence Hall; the P95.69-million Yakal Residence Hall; the P82.68-million Kamia Residence Hall and the construction of the P35-million UP Diliman Multipurpose Hall.

It also includes the following: the P200-million Faculty and Staff Housing; the P600-million Faculty Center; the P50-million UP Gymnasium; the P50-million water impounding lagoons; the P250 Resilience Institute for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management and P50-million public restrooms.

The projects for UP Los Baños involve a total investment of P400 million for the construction of Agronomy, Soils, and Horticulture Building Crop Protection Wing, Dormitory for Graduate Students, and a World-Class Multimedia Production Building.

In Manila the public works department will spend P50 million to build the Neuroscience Institute Building. For Cebu, a total of P12.7 million has been allotted to renovate the Undergraduate Studies Building; for the Visayas campus, P100 million for the 3.7-kilometer road network leading to the New Academics Core Zone; and for Puerto Galera, P25.9 million for the construction of the Biodiversity and Environmental Research and Outreach Center (Phase 1).