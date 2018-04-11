DOE notes absence of Meralco services in Batangas, Quezon

THE Department of Energy (DOE) has called the attention of the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) after it found out that the utility firm has failed to provide service in the island of Isla Verde, Batangas City.

“The government is currently reviewing areas that are still unserved. One of the areas being reviewed is Isla Verde. We are asking them to explain what happened,” DOE Undersecretary Felix William B. Fuentebella said at the sidelines of a forum on Wednesday.

Fuentebella added the DOE has yet to receive a reply from Meralco President Oscar Reyes on the letter the government agency sent on April 6.

The DOE asked for “reasons the island remains unserved by Meralco up to this date,” the letter of Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi stated.

Fuentebella said another island that is under the franchise area of Meralco also remains

unserved.

“There’s also another island in Quezon called Cagbalete, where it also remains unserved by Meralco.”

During the forum, the DOE official said the agency would not hesitate to take over the unserved areas that were tasked to be energized to distribution utilities (DUs).

“We will give them a deadline to comply, and if they don’t comply, it will be deemed waived,” Fuentebella said. “This [approach] applies to all DUs and electric cooperatives.”

Cusi earlier committed his full support to implement the directive of President Duterte to remove the barriers to rural electrification.

In a meeting on March 6 with Cusi and Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) Chairman Agnes VST Devanadera, the President focused on the missionary electrification in the unserved areas of the country, and made it clear that he wanted to remove the barriers that are blocking the entry of the private sector to provide better options and more choices for communities.

Duterte reportedly ordered the DOE and the ERC to initiate bold executive actions to allow the entry of the private sector so that the consumers can have access to adequate and affordable electricity that will redound to more economic and social benefits.

“The wisdom of the President is using emerging technologies targeting far-flung barangays, which have had no power,” Cusi said. “The DOE is fully committed in pursuing his directive.”