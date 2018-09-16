Discovering music to love

SPOTIFY believes in music for everyone, and making music accessible to every user. Now, it enables an even more personalized way to discover artists and “listen” to what users love–for free.

In April 2018 Spotify launched the all-new, ad-supported “All-New Free” to all global users on Android and iOS. This is a natural, next step as the music-streaming app continues to innovate and evolve for every user’s needs. With its redesigned mobile experience, the new Free on Spotify includes a number of features that make any listening experience more tailored to what listeners need to hear right now. Here are five must-use features in the new Spotify free experience:

Knowing users with Taste Onboarding:

After the first download and sign-in to the free app, users will be prompted to choose five or more artists they like. That means Spotify will be able to learn more quickly about favorite artists, songs and genres. From there, the app will make some great playlists—as well as tailor the home screen for easier music discovery. The more it is listened to, the more Spotify will learn, getting better with its recommendations and introducing users to artists they’re bound to love.

Enjoy On-Demand Playlists:

Spotify uses the data from the taste onboarding to present 15 personalized and curated playlists that will be particular to the users based on their music taste and how they stream on Spotify, meaning every user gets something different. From playlists such as “Discover Weekly” to “K-Pop Daebak” to “OPM Favorites” and up to six “Daily Mixes,” these lists will update frequently based on how users interact with them and with the rest of the music they listen to. Within them, they can play songs in any order and skip as much as they like. The more they stream, the quicker these will become available. They can find these playlists from their home screen.

Find new music with Assisted Playlisting:

Users can start with a title, and then choose a few tracks. In the meantime, Spotify will start recommending songs to add with the tap of a button. It will show songs based on artists in the playlist, the taste profile, and even the title of the users’ playlist—particularly songs with that theme or word in the lyrics—as long as the users make sure to choose a title that really describes the vibe they want.

Personalize by Loving and Hiding:

By using the new like and hide buttons, users will get recommendations tailored just for them. As they’re listening to songs, they can note which they “like” by tapping the heart icon. They can also do this with artists, albums and playlists. This way, the app will get to know what they love and want to hear more of—helping with the personalization process even more. All their liked songs will appear in a new playlist called “Your Favorites,” and new tracks from artists they have listened to will appear in the Release Radar. On the other hand, tapping the “hide” icon will ensure users don’t have to hear that song, or others similar to it.

Browse using Data Saver:

Many Spotify users around the world can’t enjoy music whenever they want because of how much mobile data streaming uses. That’s why the app created Data Saver, a simple switch that optimizes the listening experience to use less mobile data. Data Saver streams at a lower bit rate so users can listen to more music with less guilt. Note that Data Saver isn’t a default setting, so users need to make sure to switch it on in their settings tab.