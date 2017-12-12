DDB group Philippines chair wins CEO Excel Awards

At the annual International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) CEO Excel Awards, advertising agency DDB Group Philippines, and its chairman Gil G. Chua, were handed Excellence Awards. The ceremonies were held at the Grand Ballroom of Marriott Hotel on December 4.

The awards were given in recognition to organizations and individuals of multiple industries for their leadership and masterful use of communication strategies. The organizers named the winners “Masters of Disruptive Innovation.”

The Philippine chapter of IABC recognized only a handful of organizations this year. Chua was cited for innovation in helping grow the country’s creative communications industry. Passionate about advertising, Chua helped and nourished it to evolve, from merely creating ads to creating innovative business solutions. In effect, also helping clients’ businesses grow and provide job opportunities for a number of Filipinos.

Forty years in the industry, Chua has become one of the pillars and visionaries of the industry, driving his mission as a trusted partner of people and clients. He has grown a company of 28 employees to three ad-agency networks, three specialist agencies and seven strategic business units, which offer expertise under six disciplines (media, ooh, manpower, printing, activation and training).

Today, DDB Group operates out of its offices in five cities and in seven other locations nationwide with 3,260 employees.

“We owe it not only to ourselves, our clients and our dreams, but to our team that grows alongside with us to provide them that place of security, purpose, learning, growth, collaboration to produce meaningful effective work that also delivers effective business results. What greater honor is there than to help others live well and inspire them to realize and achieve their life potential?” Chua said.

IABC Philippines is the first chapter of the prestigious International Association of Business Communicators outside of North America. Its members include the best marketing, public relations and corporate communication practitioners across different industries in both private and public sectors.

Aside from the CEO Excel Awards, IABC Philippines also confers the annual Philippine Quill and Student Quill Awards.