READ | Career Service exam taker? It’s Nov. 11 for NCR, Rizal

In view of the suspension of the Career Service Examination, Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) for Professional and Sub-Professional levels in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Morong, Rizal last August 12, 2018, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) is rescheduling the conduct of the exams in the said areas on November 11, 2018

The CSC said that affected examinees from NCR and Morong, Rizal shall have the same school and room assignments as in the suspended August 12 examination. Said examinees are no longer required to register again. The CSC stressed though that no request for transfer of testing venue/school assignment, postponement, and rescheduling will be allowed.

The CSC reminded all concerned examinees that they are given only one chance to take the rescheduled examination free of charge. Those who would not be able to take the November 11 examination will have their examination fee and slot forfeited.

The CSC also reiterated the “NO I.D., NO EXAM” policy. Examinees must present a valid I.D. card, preferably the same I.D. card presented during the filing of application. If I.D. card has no date of birth, original copy of birth certificate issued by the Philippine Statistics Authority, or the Local Civil Registry printed on security paper, must be presented. Application receipt and notice of assignment may be brought, if available.

On exam day, the main gates of testing venues will be closed at exactly 7:30 a.m. Examinees who arrive later than 7:30 a.m. will not be admitted. The CSC added that examinees should come in proper attire. Wearing of sleeveless blouse and shirts, shorts, short pants, and slippers are not allowed.

Examinees may also bring water which should be placed in clear/transparent container. Candies and/or biscuits are allowed but subject to inspection by the Room Examiner. Also, examinees are strongly encouraged not to bring cellular/mobile phones and any other gadget on examination day as the same shall be surrendered to the Room Examiner.

Concerned examinees are advised to access and read thoroughly CSC Examination Advisory No. 21, s. 2018 posted on the CSC website www.csc.gov.ph.