Clark City to be developed as PHL’s next big metro hub

FINANCE Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III said the ​development of the New Clark City in Pampanga seeks to create the country’s next big metropolis and decongest Metro Manila’s highly populated urban centers.

During the second leg of the Philippine Economic Briefing 2018 in Clark, Pampanga, last Friday, the finance chief said the New Clark City is envisioned to be a hub of agro-industrial activities, home to cutting-edge technology and logistics companies, and host to well-equipped backup government centers and world-class sports facilities.

“It captures what the ‘Build Build Build’ [BBB] program aspires to achieve: A coherent national logistics circuit that will support our country’s rapid and inclusive development,” Dominguez said.

He added alongside the development of New Clark City is the construction of railways going to Subic and Manila, and the expansion of the Clark International Airport (CIA).

The CIA would be getting a new terminal building to accommodate a projected 8 million passengers per year to help relieve the congestion at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila. The expansion project for the Clark airport broke ground last December.

“This, truly, is where the future begins. We envision this as the hub of agro-industrial activities, as well as the home for cutting-edge technology companies. Clark, in the near future, will be the growth driver for Luzon,” he added.

The Duterte administration is undertaking at least three flagship infrastructure projects under its BBB program as the linchpin of its strategy to ​develop major alternative growth areas in Central and Northern Luzon.

Dominguez said the three projects already approved by the National Economic and Development Authority Board, are the P4.37-billion Chico River Pump Irrigation Project, which will provide water to 8,700 hectares of agricultural land, benefitting 4,350 farmers and serving 21 barangays in the provinces of Cagayan and Kalinga; the P211.43-billion Philippine National Railways North 2 Project, which will connect Malolos in Bulacan, Clark Airport and Clark Green City; and the P12.55-billion Clark International Airport New Terminal Building, which will increase the airport’s capacity to help pave the way to the accelerated growth of Central Luzon and nearby areas.

“Clark will soon be the showcase of the Duterte administration’s economic strategy. We expect this area to be the growth driver for Central and Northern Luzon,” Dominguez said.