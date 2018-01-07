Church’s New Year wish: ‘Enlightened’ PHL, committed to uphold human rights

The Catholic Church, through its national social action arm, the National Secretariat for Social Action (Nassa)/Caritas Philippines, has high hopes that in 2018, more Filipinos will be “bold enough to do what is morally right.”

In his 2018 New Year’s message, Nassa/Caritas Philippines’ National Director Archbishop Rolando Tria Tirona said: “We pray and work for a Philippines prosperous in human and spiritual values, committed to eradicate poverty and corruption, dedicated in upholding human rights and the sacredness of life, unflinching in its fights against illegal drugs and human trafficking, enlightened to choose worthy leaders, and a Philippines proud of its heritage, yet open to the family of nations.”

The prelate further said that though 2017 was full of challenges, “which almost divided us as a nation, we have many other things to be thankful of.”

First of these is the resilient Filipino spirit that enables many to rise above disasters like the many typhoons that hit the country.

“Despite the many environmental struggles we have faced, our efforts to protect the environment, especially against mining, have been sustained and produced positive results. The antidrug campaign has endeavored us to stand up for life and uphold human rights,” he explained.

Tirona still believes that there is hope because of “many beautiful things” happening.

“Social media is springing with viral posts of Filipinos doing good deeds. This is what we need to spread. Instead of negative news and hate, let us make it a habit to share the good news, and do good things no matter how small. From hope, we can make love, compassion and Caritas viral in our homes,” he said.

Nassa/Caritas Philippines is the humanitarian, development and advocacy arm of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.