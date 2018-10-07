Celebrating triumph for a “friend of music”

INVEST your energy for a worthy cause! Friends of the actor and music producer Merck “Punk” Alvarez are spearheading a gratitude gig for him on October 14, 4 p.m. inside Skippys Gastropub-Manila at The Forum, 7thAvenue corner Federation Drive, Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

Said gig is to show support for the recovery of Punk after he underwent a locked knee surgery early this year.

Aside from being a support gig, the show also aims to be a thanksgiving event for all the support and prayers his friends and fans have poured in for Punk as a gesture of gratitude for the love, unity, peace and support.

Uniting for a good cause, 18 bands will celebrate the successful operation of Punk: The Youth, Grin Department, The Edralins, Mobster Manila, Bonifacio Republic, Badburn, Dream Kitchen, Tevanny, Olivias Curse, Pusakal, Dead Sperm, Cosmic Wall, The Harutas, Avayadown, Spank Me Regor, Finding Zonko, Wagul and The Subs.

The event also serves as a show of thanks to the other support gigs for Punk that were successfully held in the last months: “Back to the Edge” on August 25, as well as “Betrayed Live” on September 8, “Oi” featuring Benny Bunny Band, Mike Unson together with other bands and standy up comedians on September 22 and “Brothers in Arms” by Greenminded Productions on October 6.

The gig will have no fixed amount for the entrance fee: pay only what you can! See you there!