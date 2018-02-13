CBCP backs deployment ban of OFWs to Kuwait

The Catholic Church expressed support for the government’s decision to impose a total deployment ban of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to Kuwait.

Bataan Bishop Ruperto Santos, chairman of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines-Episcopal Commission on Migrant and Itinerant People (CBCP-ECMI) said such decision of President Duterte only shows the strong will of the government to protect Filipino migrant workers.

“We at CBCP-ECMI fully support the decision of the President for the deployment ban of OFWs to Kuwait,” he said.

“With that decision is our strong message that enough is enough. Life matters. Life should never be abused. A life of an OFW is also precious. A single Filipino is important and someone special. We protect life. Their rights be respected, their dignity be promoted,” the Balanga prelate added.

Although the CBCP-ECMI head noted that they recognize the efforts of the government in assisting OFWs, he then urged the government to create more jobs so that Filipinos will no longer leave their families, since there is work available in the country.

“We appreciate the livelihood assistance of the government and their efforts of repatriation. Let us create more jobs so that they will never be forced to work abroad, be separated from their families,” he said.

“And those guilty be prosecuted. Even those placement agencies be investigated, punished,” Santos added.

At the same time, he asked Filipinos who are illegally working there to come home.

“We appeal to our undocumented OFWs to take advantage this amnesty, and repatriation to our country,” the Catholic prelate added.

On Monday, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) signed Administrative Order No. 54, imposing a total ban on the deployment on OFWs to the Arab country.

The order was issued in the midst of the several deaths of Filipino workers in the host country.