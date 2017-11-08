California approves rescue plan for shrinking Salton Sea

SAN DIEGO—California regulators on Tuesday approved a plan to spend nearly $400 million over 10 years to slow the shrinking of the state’s largest lake, a vital migratory stop for birds and a buffer against swirling dust in farming towns.

Funding for the Salton Sea is unclear but the plan enjoyed support of major water agencies and environmental-advocacy groups and preserves a fragile peace among urban and rural areas in California on distributing the state’s share of Colorado River water. Authorities in Imperial Valley, home to the 350-square-mile (560-square-kilometer) lake, had threatened to derail a landmark water-sharing agreement unless California did more to honor its

commitment to a long-term fix.

Kevin Kelley, general manager of the Imperial Irrigation District, told the State Water Resources Control Board that the plan would create a smaller but more sustainable lake. He acknowledged public opinion was divided in the desert farming region of about 175,000 people, which provides the United States with much of its winter vegetables.

“You can’t let the perfect stand in the way of the good,” he told board members in a meeting in Los Angeles. “Foremost in our mind is that there needs to be a pathway forward, and we need to all extricate ourselves from this cave that the Salton Sea has become.”

The plan comes at a crucial time for the salty lake about 150 miles southeast of Los Angeles because San Diego’s regional water agency will stop sending water to the lake on December 31, accelerating evaporation. San Diego agreed to help preserve the lake for 15 years under a 2003 agreement that allowed it to buy large amounts of Colorado River water from the Imperial Valley.

The Salton Sea—called “The Accidental Sea” because it was created in 1905 when the Colorado River breached a dike and two years of flooding filled a sizzling basin—has long been a flashpoint in water negotiations.

Demands from San Diego and coastal cities clash with desires to protect a critical habitat for more than 400 species of birds and shield-farming communities from dust that may contribute to respiratory ailments.