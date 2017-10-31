BlueWater Day Spa gives a peek into the “slashie” life

NO matter how busy life gets and the many different responsibilities that we all have to juggle, one must never forget to take care of his/her body and wellbeing.

While we all strive to be the best at work or be generous of our time and be of service to others, we must never neglect our own bodies and being kind to ourselves, making time to relax, take a breather, and recharge our batteries.

Always espousing on the benefits of rest and relaxation for good health and wellbeing, BlueWater Day Spa (BWDS) has put together a special group of ambassadors who embodies this growing group of professionals.

Last October 10, BlueWater Day Spa held a grand launch at the posh Novotel Hotel for its lineup of ambassadors to promote its current lineup of massages services and wellness treatments.

Offering a wide variety of wellness and beauty services, BWDS has always been at the forefront of being able to provide the extra care that busy individuals need to keep their minds and bodies in top form.

Hence, the event also offered the chance for the guests to get first-hand tips on how to manage the “slashie” life by being able to mingle and interact with the BWDS ambassadors such as actor, model, athlete Ervic Vijandre whose active lifestyle makes him a good fit for giving tips on sports, career woman and mother Blanca Mercado on how she maintains her youthful glow in spite of her busy schedule, and young actor and model David Licaoco on self improvement and style to help people build their self confidence.

Event host Fabio Ide then talks about the life of the “slashie” and how we could all relate to it before a special appearance of actress Kim Chiu. He also proceeds to introduce each BWDS ambassador while mentioning the specific massage/treatment that they are promoting.

Celebrity endorser and actress Kim Chiu for the Lymphatic Massage, Manila Times COO Blanca Mercado for the Anti-Aging Facial, actor Ben Alves, actor and model Ervic Vijandre for the Athlete’s Massage, actor and model David Licaoco for the Combo Herbal Massage, Man of the World 2017 Mustafa Galal Elezali for the Revitashape, and for the very popular Baby Massage, promoting it are BWDS’ youngest brand ambassadors Yasmine Chloe Simisim, Kurt Wyatt T. Yap, and Jaden Emmanuel Trinidad.

Events such as this enables BWDS to stay true to its brand promise of offering its clients only the best wellness and beauty treatments.

It continues to advocate the benefits of self love by making the time and effort to take one’s self, regardless of how busy he/she may be.

With October being BWDS’ anniversary month, the country’s popular chain of spas is happy to offer a special 40 percent discount on wellness and beauty services ’till the end of the month. This gives guests more reasons to enjoy its lineup of services and give their bodies its much needed boost to fight off life’s daily stress.

For more information on BlueWater Day Spa and its services and other promos, you may “like” their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/bwdspa/