Blue Water Day Spa gains more star power

WHILE many head to Blue Water Day Spa to get themselves beach ready for the summer, a healthy mind, spirit and body is always in season.

Blue Water Day Spa, the renowned leader in ultimate pampering and rejuvenation, helps you achieve and maintain that balanced state of well-being through its wide, varied range of treatments. From intensely rejuvenating massages to deep cleansing facials, and sculpting and toning treatments that help you maintain your toned physique, Blue Water Day Spa helps you address all the symptoms of stress and gives you that boost you need to get you through the week.

With several branches located in around the metro, Blue Water Day Spa also offers its discerning clientele relaxing respites in the city where they can de-stress and pamper themselves.

And just in time for this holiday season, Blue Water Day Spa proudly presents its roster of ambassadors: Michelle Dee, Harry Morris, Fabio Ide, Ara Arida and Christian Bautista.

The youthful Michelle Dee has a lot to deal with these days, a hectic schedule and so much more. And the stress of the daily grind ultimately affects her well-being, causing headaches, neck strains and pains in her lower back. To help soothe the symptoms caused by stress, Michelle turns to Blue Water Day Spa’s Combo Herbal Massage. Using a soothing blend of essential oils, the deep tissue massage helps to work out the tensions in the back and neck. “After just one session, you feel looser and more relaxed. You’ll definitely feel that you’re ready to take on another day!” shares Michelle.

A multi-awarded artist and actor, Christian Bautista has to divide his hours, recording at the studio and shooting for his back-to-back shows. The long production days and the stress on set oftentimes makes him binge on junk food. “Which, of course, affects my weight and my mindset. When I eat junk food, I feel lethargic and don’t quite have the energy,” he says. For this, he uses the Blue Water Day Spa Therapeutic Colonic Massage. It is the latest method of losing weight, and it gives Christian that boost of energy. “It makes you relax, and it helps tone the body. I combine this with exercise and eating right, and after a few sessions, you’ll see impressive results,” he shares. “The Colonic Massage also helps get rid of the blockages and impurities in your system, so you instantly feel lighter and freer.”

Ariella “Ara” Arida, Miss Universe 2013- Third Runner Up, understands the importance of looking your best, and so despite no longer competing for the crown, she invests time and effort in maintaining her toned physique and youthful looks. To help her look camera-ready, Ara schedules her Blue Water Day Spa Y-Lift treatments regularly. The Y Lift treatment, a combination facial and skin treatment, helps to reduce the signs of skin-aging and gently “lifts” the face for that youthful look. “When it comes to my body, I try to eat clean and live healthy, and complement that with my Y-Lift treatments which gives me that radiant glow and smooth complexion,” she says.