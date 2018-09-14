Big thanks, bigger perks on Globe 917 Day

Globe says thank you to its customers with a celebration that begins this weekend!

The number 917 is turning out to be the most favored number of the year as Globe celebrates its iconic 917 prefix with a day overflowing with gratitude for all its customers.

Inspired by last year’s massively successful celebration, the country’s leading mobile brand commemorates the wonderful connections it has made by rewarding its customers with upgraded offers, surprise treats, and not-to-miss events leading up to September 17 (9/17).

Now on it’s third year, 917 Day is all about giving back and letting loyal customers and partners feel the love and gratitude that everyone at Globe has for them. 917 Day is one big thank you from Globe for being part of our family all these years. We are #GratefulEveryday for allowing us to create and share experiences with you.

The countdown to 917 Day begins with a weekend of sweet deals and giveaways. On September 15, Saturday, dine at KFC or shop at Bench or Marks & Spencer stores nationwide. Use your Globe Rewards points as cash and receive delightful surprises from these partner establishments!

It’s the VIP treatment for long-time Globe customers. As a little extra thank you for those who have been with us through the years, Globe is giving exclusive perks like free data for longtime TM and Prepaid customers, at least 100 Rewards points for Postpaid and Platinum customers depending on tenure, free volume/speed boost, Rewards points and other goodies for Globe At Home, Globe Business, and Globe myBusiness customers.

Have fun, get pampered on the best 917 Day yet

From September 17 to 23, Globe Prepaid will visit select schools nationwide and will bring fun booths, movie screenings and free snacks for students. Want to enjoy the great outdoors with family and friends instead? TM has you covered at its tambayan nooks in public parks for film screenings and free bags of chips to enjoy.

Globe Postpaid also gets in on the 917 fun. True to its promise of delivering extra value, ThePLAN PLUS customers will get a special coffee surprise on September 17.

Stock up on cool accessories and exclusive merch from Globe Lifestyle with the various flash sales at the Globe Online Shop! Get exciting discounts on powerbanks, phone cases, speakers, and screen protectors. Own a pair of exclusive 0917 shirts for only P917 for purchases made on September 20. Stay tuned for the complete list of promos by visiting shop.globe.com.ph/happy-917.

Learn more by following Globe on Facebook and Twitter.