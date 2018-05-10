Aspiring soldier, teacher make the finalists’ cut for Juan for Fun 2018

From over 13,000 entries nationwide, the final four finalists of the Philippines’ most exciting backpacking trip—Juan for Fun have been selected. Now on its seventh year, Juan For Fun is a one-of-a-kind epic trip that gives young, hopeful Filipinos the chance to see and experience the country on their own. This year’s edition will be in partnership with SMART, Fujifilm and Jake Bros. The top four finalists were chosen for their desire to discover more about themselves, share their advocacies and wanderlusts aiming to complete their travel bucket lists. The finalists can take along two companions for a week-long, all-expense paid trip across the country, challenging them to step out of their comfort zones and immerse with different communities to deepen their understanding of local cultures, take part in doing something good for the environment, and at the same time, have fun. Meet the four JFF 2018 travelers

“I want to change the world, but the change has to start with me first,” shares Elmo Ador Jr. Fearless, unstoppable, and hopeful, Ador is currently applying to be part of the Philippine Military Academy with the dream of becoming a soldier. He is driven by the desire to protect peace and he joins Juan for Fun to see the beauty and majesty of the land that he will be fighting for in the future.

Another young dreamer, Frances Kemble Banico, wants to experience the feeling of flying and watching the clouds in the sky. Currently studying in Sultan Kudarat, Banico has never been out of her hometown and hopes to see spectacular sights such as Japan’s cherry blossoms, Singapore’s exciting attractions, and Hong Kong’s Disneyland. “No matter what happens, I will always try hard to finish my education and reach my dream destination. I will because I believe,” she enthusiastically shares.

An exemplary student and committed community servant, finalist Ronil Ferolino Jr. never gets tired of extending a helping hand to those in need. Ferolino also works as a tour guide in their province in Zamboangaaq assisting tourists as they explore the caves. But despite the nature of his job, he has not been to any other tourist destination. “Through Juan for Fun, I believe Ferolino will learn and grow a lot and would be able to share his experiences to wherever his feet bring him,” says his friend.

Completing the final four, student-teacher Jonathan Cuanso wants to grab the amazing once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel for free to unwind and embrace the wonders of the country. Cuanso joins JFF with a heart that is set on gaining new experiences and first-hand knowledge which he can share to his students. “If I would be the lucky one to be selected, it would be a great chance to tell my students how beautiful our country is,” he shares.

The last finalist: netizens’ choice