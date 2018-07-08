‘Asia’s Soul Supreme’ showcases versatility

KRISTINE ZHENIE TANDINGAN, known in the local entertainment industry as KZ, rendered songs from music genres of all sorts—acoustic jazz, R&B, soul, pop, rap and rock—during her first major solo concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on June 22.

Clad in a colorful outfit, the female performer labeled as “Asia’s Soul Supreme” stunned her audience with an electrifying opening act as she belted out Demi Lovato’s Confident. She continued to impress the crowd with an energetic performance of Yugyugan Na by P.O.T. (first recorded in 1977 by Pinoy band, The Advisors – Ed.).

One of the main highlights of the show was her stirring medley of songs by The Eraserheads. The audiences joined her in singing the tracks Alapaap, Pare Ko, Magasin, Overdrive and Ang Huling El Bimbo.

Not only was she great in making covers; Tandingan is also gifted in songwriting, evident in the performance of her original Halik Na Lang and an award-winning single, Labo.

“Asia’s Soul Supreme” shared the stage with some of the biggest artists in the country, including fellow ASAP Soul Sessionists Kyla, Jason Dy and Daryl Ong, her biggest rap influence Gloc 9, Malaya hit maker Moira dela Torre, Cornerstone Entertainment “brother” Inigo Pascual, and 16-year-old rapper Shanti Dope in a surprise appearance.

Celebrities Vice Ganda, KC Concepcion, Karylle, Yael Yuzon, Maja Salvador, Martin Nievera, Erik Santos, Paolo Valenciano and Kakai Bautista trooped to the venue and witnessed the jaw-dropping 3-hour show.

Tandingan also shared a sweet moment on stage with her boyfriend TJ Monterde when they reprised their version of the Daniel Caesar hit, Best Part.

Unforgettable ring

IT was a night full of emotions. Tandingan made her fans cry when she narrated a touching story in the middle of her concert.

She paused for a while, then took a deep breath and shared: “Exactly 27 years ago, my mom married my dad.” The singer went on and reminisced her parents’ efforts for her to have a valuable college memento—something she didn’t ask for.

Tandingan related that her school does not issue college rings, which her parents considered as important—“like a diploma that can be worn.” Thus, she was surprised to receive one from her folks.

The audiences were in tears when Tandingan revealed how her parents were able to procure the jewelry. In Filipino, she shared that after her graduation, she noticed that her folks ceased to wear their wedding rings. The diminutive singer learned soon after that the couple had their bands melted just so she could have one instead as a symbol of finishing her education.

“I have the best parents in the world,” an emotional Tandingan shared. She and her siblings made sure to return the favor two years ago when they surprised their parents during their silver wedding anniversary.

As gifts to their elders, the singer and the rest of the brood had their mom and dad renew their vows, and gifted them with brand new rings to mark their continuing union.

Tandingan then dedicated a rendition of The Carpenters’ classic Close To You to her parents, and displayed a hidden talent learned from her grandfather: her imitation of the sound of trumpets (from blowing through her semi-closed lips as they vibrated upon the release of the right amount of air). She did this during the instrumentals part of the song.

Music transcending language

TANDINGAN asked rhetorically on stage: “Out of the many people given this same kind of rare opportunity, [why me]?”

Of all singers who aspired to be part of Singer 2018, China’s most popular reality TV singing competition, KZ was chosen to represent the whole of Asia.

She conquered the international music scene as a challenger, and then later became the one to beat when she became a regular contender in the show.

As a Filipina contestant, she did not speak a lick of Mandarin. When she was however asked to sing in the language, she made the efforts to learn the song in less than a week. She considered this as the most challenging performance she has ever done in her entire career as an artist.

“To make people feel how the song should feel, [even if I do not understand] the words. But I believe music transcends language. [I bucked the] challenge and gave my all. I want them to be surprised [and say that we Filipinos brim with talent,]” she emphasized.

And she did not disappoint. It’s no question that the 25-year-old singer was able to capture the hearts of the Chinese audiences with the medley based on The Hurts You Never Knew.

In her star-studded show, Tandingan thought of giving her Filipino fans the same experience. She asked the audience to close their eyes. And soon enough, emotions began to overflow as soon as she started to sing the same medley.

Bright star

THE singing sensation attributes her success to her triumph of being the first grand winner of the talent search show X-Factor Philippines in 2012. She proved that talent competitions are not just for belters.

Her win paved the way for more people to notice her talent. This led to a series of well-loved singles, including the Himig Handog 2014 song of the year, Mahal Ko o Mahal Ako—her first biggest hit—which she also performed in the concert.

The songstress wowed everyone present in the arena when she brought the house down with a showdown featuring guest rappers Gloc-9 and Shanti Dope. The audiences stood up and jumped as the artists flaunted their fast-flowing vocal styles with their own take on Parokya ni Edgar’s Bagsakan.

Tandingan capped the night off with a breathtaking rendition of Rolling in the Deep, where she incorporated elements of electronica, hip-hop and Filipino rap in the Adele hit. (This song helped her earn the top spot in Singer 2018 as she outranked international pop star Jessie J in the Chinese show.)

The concert was definitely a milestone in her career and a testament of a world-class Pinoy talent. Having performed an entire gamut of musical genres in a jam-packed show, Tandingan only proved her versatility as an artist.