All set for 73rd Leyte Gulf Landings commemoration

PALO, Leyte—It’s all systems go for the 73rd Leyte Gulf Landings Commemoration on October 20, the largest naval battle in the Pacific that ended the Japanese invasion in the Philippines.

National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana will represent President Duterte in the commemoration, Leyte Gov. Leopoldo Dominico Petilla confirmed on Monday.

Expected to grace the 73rd Leyte Landing Commemoration are the ambassadors of the United States Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

“This year is just a simple celebration. The grand celebration will be the 75th anniversary in 2019,” Petilla said.

Before the commemorative program on October 20 at the MacArthur Park National Shrine, the local government has lined up several activities for the annual celebration that started on October 8.

These activities include the scout jamboree, Leyte Business Month celebration, Agri-Aqua Trade Fair, Trade and Business Expo Fair, concert, dance competition and band blast.

In Guiuan, Eastern Samar, town residents will commemorate the “Sentimental Journey”. The event will recall the “Battle of Suluan”, which was the beginning of the return of Allied Forces, led by Gen. Douglas MacArthur, to liberate the Philippines from Japanese occupation.

On October 18 there will be a “Signal Day” reenactment in Tolosa town. Signal Day commemorates the heroic acts of Scouts Valeriano Abello, Antero Junia Sr. and Vicente Tiston.

These young scouts were at the hilltops of Telegrafo village in Tolosa and used the scouts’ signs to ask incoming Allied Forces on October 18, 1944, to spare the shorelines from Abuyog to Tacloban City from bombing because thousands of local residents are living in the area.

“Don’t bomb the beaches, there are civilians. If possible let me direct the shelling.” This was the message sent to the US Forces through semaphore flag signaling which saved the lives of thousands of people in Leyte.

On October 19 activities will be centered at Hill 120, where the American Forces first hoisted their flag in Leyte Island symbolizing the start of liberating the country.

Aside from commemorative programs, other activities on October 20 are Subiran Regatta at Red Beach in Palo town; Liberation Day Parade and band competition in Tacloban City.

The commemoration will culminate through a Sunset Ceremony at the MacArthur Park National Shrine.

The Leyte Gulf Landing is a commemoration of the Battle of Leyte Gulf, the largest naval battle in the Pacific, and the largest naval battle in recorded history. The battle spanned 100,000 square miles of sea; and was fought for three days, from October 23 to 25, 1944, during the invasion of Leyte by the Allied forces.

The battle signaled the fulfillment of MacArthur’s famous words, “I shall return”, when he left the country and escaped to Australia to gather support from Allied Forces in quest to liberate the Philippines from Japanese Forces occupation.