It’s been a year since former Environment Secretary Regina Paz L. Lopez gave her “gift of love” to the Filipino people on Valentine’s Day in the form of show-cause orders to miners with contracts to operate in areas near or within watersheds.

Lopez’s argument was simple: “A watershed is a watershed is a watershed.”

Today, the fate of these mining contracts—75 mineral production sharing agreements (MPSA) and one financial and/or technical assistance agreement (FTAA)—still hangs in the balance. This is because the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), now under Secretary Roy A. Cimatu, could not resolve which definition of watershed, or laws and their rules and regulations pertaining to areas closed to mining, will prevail in resolving the appeals made by holders of the mining contracts.

DENR Undersecretary for Climate Change Service and Mining Concerns Analiza R. Teh said the agency has yet to formally start reviewing the appeals submitted by the various mining companies, whose MPSAs for projects are situated within or near watersheds.

Show-cause order

Clarifying that no cancellation orders have been issued by the DENR as far as the 75 MPSAs are concerned, Teh said only “show cause” orders were actually issued by the DENR asking the companies to explain why the mining contracts should not be canceled.

She said all companies have already replied or answered.

Of the 75 MPSAs with show-cause orders, 27 are in Luzon, 11 in the Visayas and 37 in Mindanao. All these mining contracts cover nonoperating mines, or mines that are not yet in commercial operation.

The sole basis of the show-cause order is these MPSAs are within or near a watershed.

According to the River Basin Control Office (RBCO), the Philippines has 142 critical watersheds, 18 major rivers and three principal river basins. It also has 79 natural lakes.

Teh said that, last year, the DENR focused more on resolving the cases of more than two dozen operating large-scale mines with closure or suspension orders, as a result of the controversial mining audit initiated by Lopez.

She added the DENR is also in the process of capacitating Community Environment and Natural Resources Offices (Cenros) nationwide to equip personnel with the tools to address mining and environmental regulation problems.

Valentine’s Day gift

To recall, on February 14 last year, Lopez announced that as her “gift of love” to the Filipino people on Valentine’s Day, she is canceling 75 MPSAs and the FTAA for the multibillion-dollar Tampakan Copper Project—mining deals whose target operation areas are within or near watersheds.

In justifying her decision to protect the right of present and future generations to a healthy and balanced ecology, Lopez underscored the importance of protecting the country’s precious water resources that are seriously threatened by destructive development projects like mining.

Consolidation of appeals

Teh told the BusinessMirror that the DENR will just begin consolidating the appeals of the mining companies, some of which fell on the lap of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), while others went directly to the DENR’s Legal Department.

She said there is kind of a mix-up because of the so many orders issued by the DENR to various mining companies during Lopez’s 10-month crackdown on “irresponsible” mining operations.

“We still need to consolidate all these appeals before we start the review. As far as I know, all mining companies have already answered,” Teh said.

The meat of the matter

Teh, Cimatu’s point person for mining, said she will sit down with the MGB and the DENR’s Legal Department to resolve the pending appeals, starting with the legal basis of the show cause orders, and a thorough discussion that will revolve around the definition of watershed and the areas that are supposed to be closed to mining under various laws and policies, including their rules and regulation.

“If you remember, one of the issues brought up during the confirmation hearing of Secretary Lopez with the CA [Commission on Appointments] was: What is a watershed? This we have to resolve,” she said.

Teh noted that mining companies have also raised the issue of the definition of a watershed.

She said that, as the DENR is also currently crafting a new mining policy, the various definitions of watershed need to be harmonized.

The varying definition of a watershed, Teh stressed, will be looked into thoroughly by the DENR in evaluating the appeals of the concerned MPSA holders.

There are varying definitions of a watershed that are being looked into—watershed as defined by Republic Act (RA) 7942, or the Philippine Mining Act of 1995; Presidential Decree (PD) 705, or the Revised Forestry Code of the Philippines; and Executive Order (EO) 79 and its implementing rules and regulation (IRR).

The watershed referred to under the IRR of RA 7942 is “critical watershed,” which means a drainage area of a river system, lake or water reservoir supporting existing and proposed hydroelectric power, domestic water supply, geothermal power and irrigation works that need immediate rehabilitation and protection to minimize soil erosion, improve water yield and prevent possible flooding.

Under Section 19 of RA 7942, MPSA and FTAA applications shall not be allowed in waterways, reservoirs and dams; and proclaimed watershed forest reserves.

PD 705 defines watershed as “a land area drained by a stream or fixed body of water and its tributaries having a common outlet for surface run-off.” Moreover, the same law defines watershed reservation as “a forest land reservation established to protect or improve the conditions of the water yield thereof or reduce sedimentation.”

This was also expressed in EO 79, which states: “Mining contracts, agreements and concessions approved before the effectivity of the order shall continue to be valid, binding, and enforceable so long as they strictly comply with existing laws, rules and regulations, and the terms and conditions of the agreement. As such, review and monitoring of such compliance shall be undertaken periodically.”

“We don’t want to be legalistic about the definition of a watershed,” Teh said, adding that the DENR is not setting aside the possibility that a future mining project may actually have adverse environmental and social impact.

Teh pointed out that even if a company has a prior right over the mining area in case the MPSA was issued before an area was declared or proclaimed as a watershed, it will not exempt the company from possible cancellation if there’s a grave violation of the mining or environmental laws that have caused environmental degradation and suffering to communities.

“In the meantime, we need to have discussions with MGB to clarify what is a watershed. We really need to clarify what is a watershed,” she said, referring to the different definitions.

For the meantime, Teh said the DENR and MGB will have to verify whether the MSPA areas are, in fact, within a watershed—proclaimed or not—through mapping activities.

“There is now an ongoing mapping of mining no-go zones as against mining [MPSA] areas. What we will do is overlay the two maps to show whether the mining area is within or near the proclaimed watersheds,” she said.