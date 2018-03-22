3 Beechcraft TC-90 planes leased from Japan set for turnover on Monday

The Philippine Navy will get hold of the remaining three of five units of Beechcraft TC-90 that it leased from Japan during the scheduled turnover ceremonies in Cavite on Monday.

Navy Spokesman Capt. Lued Lincuna said the three maritime aircraft will be received from the Japan Ministry of Defense (JMOD) through the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), at the Naval Air Group (NAG) Headquarters at Sangley Point, Cavite.

The three TC-90 aircraft were part of the five training planes leased by the Department of National Defense (DND) from the JMOD for the use of the Navy, especially in its maritime patrol in the West Philippine Sea.

The leasing of the TC-90s at a “minimal cost” of $9,000 annually was part of the efforts to enhance the Navy’s capability, also in humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) operations, limited transport and maritime domain awareness.

Two of the five ordered aircraft were delivered and transferred by the Japanese military to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in March last year.

In January this year one of the two donated TC-90 that were christened into the Navy’s service made its maiden maritime patrol over the West Philippine Sea. Lincuna said the delivery and transfer to the Navy of the three remaining leased aircraft will be graced by Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana.

Meanwhile, the AFP Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) will build a facility on Mavulis Island in Itbayat, Batanes, that will be used as a shelter for both soldiers and fishermen. Nolcom Spokesman Lt. Col. Isagani Nato said the construction of the facility, which is being supported by local officials in Batanes, will begin in April.

“The structure will serve as a multipurpose shelter for locals fishing in the vicinity double up as shelter for Nolcom troops visiting the island to guard our maritime domain in that isolated area during poaching season,” Nato said.

“Also, amenities will be provided to cater to the needs of the recipients considering the proximity of the place to the nearest island town,” he added.