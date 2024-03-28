Salomon debuts Spring/Summer ’24 Collection at ROX BHS: A journey into trail excellence

Latest trail running range from the category leader delivers a major leap forward in footwear and bags designed for all levels of runners covering any distance on the trail.

In an exhilarating showcase of innovation and adventure, Salomon, the leading brand in outdoor sports equipment, is proud to announce the launch of its Spring/Summer 2024 (SS24) collection at Recreational Outdoor Exchange Bonifacio High Street (R.O.X. BHS).

The event, which drew in 28 esteemed participants from the media, loyal customers, and influential figures, marked a significant moment in the realm of outdoor exploration.

Kicking off the event with an adrenaline-pumping start, attendees were invited to participate in a gear test session, providing them with an exclusive opportunity to experience firsthand the cutting-edge features of Salomon’s latest gear offerings. From rugged trails to urban landscapes, the SS24 collection promises to elevate the outdoor experience with its unparalleled performance and durability.

Following the exhilarating gear test, participants gathered at R.O.X. BHS for a well-deserved recovery breakfast, replenishing their energy for the exciting activities ahead. Amidst the lively atmosphere, a classroom session of Trail101 awaited, led by the esteemed Coach Miguel Lopez. Renowned for his expertise in outdoor sports and trail running, Coach guided participants through the fundamentals of trail running, sharing invaluable insights and techniques to enhance their skills on the terrain.

SALOMON UNVEILS “WELCOME BACK TO EARTH” BRAND CAMPAIGN

The attendees witnessed as Salomon unveiled its newest campaign showcasing the 90-second Welcome Back to Earth brand film. Salomon is proud to offer this invitation to connect with the outdoors through this campaign. By highlighting the value of the outdoors for our minds and bodies, the campaign captures a universal truth that applies to humanity: a deeper connection with nature makes us all better.

The spring/summer 2024 season marks an evolution in Salomon’s approach to the running category. “The collection embodies our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in outdoor gear,” remarked Aiza Dagdagan, Brand Executive of Salomon.

As the day unfolded, attendees immersed themselves in the world of outdoor exploration, gaining firsthand experience with Salomon’s SS24 collection and connecting with like-minded enthusiasts. From the rugged trails to the bustling city streets, the event epitomized the spirit of adventure and camaraderie that defines the Salomon community.