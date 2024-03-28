Kick off your UEFA EURO 2024 Adventure and watch the games live with GCash

MANILA, Philippines – GCash, the Philippines’ top finance app, joins forces with Alipay+ to bring an exciting opportunity for Filipino football fans to take part in this year’s UEFA EURO 2024. As the premier football tournament kicks off once again, GCash is making it possible for you to witness the action live with the launch of its new raffle promo. GCash is a partner of Alipay+, which is the exclusive Official Payment Partner of UEFA EURO 2024.

Captivating millions of fans globally each year, the UEFA EURO 2024 tournament is set to take place from 14 June to 14 July 2024 across ten iconic host cities in Germany, including Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich, and Stuttgart.

By simply using GCash to pay, whether locally or internationally, users can earn raffle tickets and get the chance to experience the thrill of watching the UEFA EURO 2024 games live in Germany.



According to Paul Vincent Albano, General Manager for GCash International, “We are delighted to announce our partnership, together with Alipay+, the exclusive Official Payment Partner of UEFA EURO 2024, a collaboration that celebrates a shared passion and commitment to connecting with Filipino football fans. With GCash, users can unlock opportunities for more enriching experiences, and having the chance to attend the biggest sporting event of the year is just one of the ways we make this possible for our users. Through Alipay+, Filipino fans can pay at thousands of retail stores, F&B outlets and attractions across Germany and Europe, simply with GCash.”



GCash is now available internationally, through its partnership with Alipay+, ensuring seamless transactions for users even while they’re abroad. Through its Scan-To-Pay feature, users can enjoy hassle-free payments with zero service fees at millions of merchants worldwide, including restaurants, grocery stores, retail shops, and more!

The benefits of paying with GCash extends to gaining access to exclusive discounts and promos, including the opportunity to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Germany for UEFA EURO 2024. From March 1 to April 30, GCash users can earn raffle entries for every complete payment transaction made with Scan-To-Pay.

Payments made abroad earns users 10 raffle entries, while transactions within the Philippines earn one raffle entry each. The official winners’ draw will take place on May 4, 2024 with 16 lucky GCash users 2 winning tickets, giving them & their friends who love football the chance to watch the games with them!

Be part of football history and don’t miss out on the chance to witness Europe’s top nations in action this year. For more information and updates on the UEFA EURO 2024 promo, visit the GCash website or follow GCash online through @gcashofficial.