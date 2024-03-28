Columbia Hike Society empowers women with inaugural adventure trip

Columbia Hike Society proudly announces the successful launch of its inaugural adventure trip on March 5-6, 2024 at Mt. Batulao. This all-women’s trip also features a Soulful Journey Workshop led by Stephanie Zubiri. The aim was to honor Women’s Month while marking the launch of Columbia Hike Society Philippines.

After the hike, The Park, Silang, welcomed the participants to a rejuvenating spa and a two-day glamping experience.

Participants were accommodated overnight at The Park, where they experienced various luxurious room options, ranging from glamping tents to rooms featuring exclusive pools and jacuzzis, ensuring a relaxing and enjoyable stay for all.

“We organized this adventure trip with the vision of empowering women and fostering a sense of community,” said Katherine Quan, Brand Executive at Columbia. “Our aim was to create an inclusive space where women could challenge themselves, connect with nature, and inspire one another.”

The adventure trip attracted notable personalities, including Hannah Pangalinan, Sea Games Gold Medalist Marites Nokyao, athlete Geneive Dinoy, musicians: Leanne and Naara, Zsaris, beauty queens: Katrina Llegado and Asha Guttierez, influencers Sandy Riccio and Desa Tayting.

As part of the event, Columbia Hike Society partnered with Power Mac Center, offering four Apple Watches to participants who completed the Close the Rings Challenge first. Locally served as the official hydration partner, ensuring participants remained hydrated and energized throughout the two active days.

Columbia Sportswear PH would like to extend their sincere gratitude to their sponsors, including The Park, Silang, Power Mac Center, Locally, Laiya Gourmet Catering, Nalgene, Sea to Summit, and Bee Choo Origin, for their invaluable support.

The primary objective of the adventure trip was to inaugurate Columbia Hike Society as a community space and source of inspiration for the new generation of hikers. This marks the beginning of a series of hikes organized by Columbia Hike Society, with exciting updates and adventures to come.

For more information and updates on future events, follow @columbiasportwearph on Facebook and Instagram.