SPREADING JOY AND AWARENESS 

Happy Walk continues to be a symbol of joy, awareness and inclusivity for individuals with Down Syndrome and their families.

The 2024 Happy Walk at the weekend saw over 4,000 attendees gathering at SMX in Pasay City, coming together to spread smiles and promote unity.

Happy Walk 2024 is organized by the Down Syndrome Association of the Philippines (DSAPI), in partnership with SM Supermalls’ corporate social responsibility arm, SM Cares.

Among those who graced Sunday’s Happy Walk are:  DSAPI President Luis Harder, along with SM Supermalls’ Assistant Vice President for Marketing Hanna Carinna Sy, SM Prime Holdings Chairman of the Executive Committee Hans Sy, Atty. Peter Pardo, Chief of Staff of Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano, SM Prime Chief Finance Officer John Ong, and DSAPI’s Agnes Lapena and Nill Arroyo.  

NONIE REYES

