The faithful observe the Palaspas ritual at Our Lady of Light Parish in Cainta, Rizal, Saint Anthony of Padua Parish Church in San Andres, Manila, and Baclaran Church during Palm Sunday Mass, as priests bless the symbolic palms.

This significant Christian feast signifies Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem, ushering in the beginning of Holy Week.

NONIE REYES, BERNARD TESTA & ROY DOMINGO