Medical staff told to prep vs accidents on Holy Week

THE Department of Health (DOH) announced over the weekend that it has raised a Code White Alert for the Holy Week, ensuring that medical personnel and staff will be on standby to accept and treat patients at hospitals nationwide.

Likewise, the DOH reminded motorists to be more patient and to drive safely as majority of travelers will hit the road going to provinces, tourist spots, and places of worship and that road crashes become more common during the observance of Holy Week.

“As we enter Holy Week, let us be more kind and patient out on the road,” the DOH said.

The DOH said that road crashes and deadly trauma can be avoided by following these tips:

Ensure vehicles are well maintained and checked regularly, especially before long trips.

Make sure the driver is well-rested.

Avoid drinking alcohol, especially before and during driving.

Focus on the road and avoid distractions like using your cellphone while driving. Obey traffic rules.

Take short breaks at regular intervals during long drives, and drink clean water regularly.

“Road Accidents can be prevented! The DOH is one with the nation in pursuit of safe roads for all,” said Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa.

The DOH HEMB-OpCen can be reached via mobile phone numbers 0917-8059756 or 0917-8619528, phone number (02) 8651-7800 local 2206/2207, or email hembopcen@doh.gov.ph.