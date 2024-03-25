Marcos: ‘Outward action’ important to strong faith

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. called on Filipinos faithful to have a meaningful Holy Week by doing acts of charity.

In his Holy Week message, the chief executive highlighted the importance of “outward action” in strengthening their faith.

“In this solemn occasion, let us not only seek to unravel the mysteries of our faith, but also to illuminate the path for others through acts of kindness and selflessness,” Marcos said.

“Let us be the light that shines through the shadows, the love that triumphs over despair, and the hope that radiates upon all humankind. May we be remembered not for what we have taken but for what we have given, not for the heights we have reached, but for the light we have kindled in the hearts of our fellows,” he added.

The Holy Week is a week-long Christian commemoration of the passion, death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ.

It is usually declared a long weekend in the Philippines, which has a Christian majority population.

“This hallowed time of contemplative silence behooves us to ponder on the mysteries that elude our grasp, seek revelation in the face of the inexplicable, and acknowledge the interplay of joy and sorrow in life so that we may understand the path laid before us by Almighty God,” Marcos said.