DOE, Meralco vow support to motorists in Holy Week

TO ease the negative impact of rising fuel prices worldwide, the Department of Energy (DOE) told oil firms to mobilize assistance along national highways, major roads, tollways and areas leading to pilgrimage sites as motorists embark on Holy Week retreats and summer vacations.

“Let us assist them in safely navigating their way during these busy travel periods by implementing initiatives that will enhance their overall travel experience and promote road safety campaigns,” Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla said.

The DOE recognizes the overall impact of oil prices in the international market on the motoring public.

“We can compensate them with efficient services by ensuring that service stations are well-stocked and the staff can handle the increased volume of cars, including offering extended hours, if necessary,” added Lotilla.

The DOE further added that oil companies may engage in community outreach programs, including partnerships with car manufacturing companies for road safety campaigns, offer support to local authorities for traffic management by providing information on road conditions, alternate routes and emergency contacts.

Lotilla also reminded households to take precautions with their electricity devices when leaving their homes unattended for an extended period to ensure safety and energy efficiency.

Meanwhile, the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) assured its 7.8 million customers of continuous, reliable and stable electricity service throughout the Holy Week break.

While Meralco Business Centers (MBCs) will be closed from March 28 to 30 in observance of the Easter Triduum, the power distributor said its personnel will be ready to attend to customer concerns on electricity service. The firm said its MBCs will resume operations on April 1.

“We are one with the nation in observing a solemn and safe Holy Week. As a 24-hour service company, we assure our customers that our crews are on standby to attend to concerns and unexpected power interruptions,” Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga said.