Buoyed by poll showing rising support, Speaker vows to push Cha-cha

THE leadership of the House of Representatives on Sunday vowed to make the push for amending the Constitution’s restrictive economic provisions succeed, saying recent survey results indicate widespread support for Charter change (Cha-cha) among Filipinos.

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez made the commitment as he welcomed the result of the survey by big data research firm Tangere, showing that 52 percent of Filipinos support the move to amend the Charter.

“We are determined to sustain this momentum and collaborate with all parties involved to realize the constitutional amendments that will pave the way for a more prosperous, just, and equitable future for the Philippines,” Romualdez said.

Romualdez said he is “encouraged” by the survey, which, he added, “indicates a pivotal shift in public sentiment, revealing a growing acceptance and willingness among our citizens to consider the merits of constitutional reform.”

“The approval for amending the Constitution, while slight, is nonetheless significant. It represents an evolving perspective among Filipinos, recognizing the potential benefits and the necessity of updating our nation’s charter to meet current and future challenges,” he said.

Meanwhile, House Majority Leader Manuel Jose M. Dalipe emphasized that the survey results underscore the widespread recognition among Filipinos of the need for change and reform.

“It is encouraging to see that a majority of our citizens are in favor of Cha-cha, signaling a collective desire for progress and improvement,” Dalipe added.

Echoing this sentiment, House Deputy Speaker, David Suarez of Quezon, hailed the survey results as indicative of the increasing acknowledgment of the need to amend the 1987 Constitution, particularly its restrictive economic provisions.

“The overwhelming support for Cha-cha revealed in the survey is a testament to the Filipino people’s desire for meaningful reforms,” Suarez said.

House Deputy Majority Leader Janette Garin of Iloilo emphasized that the survey findings provide a clear mandate for action, prompting House members to renew their commitment to further advancing Cha-cha initiatives in Congress.

The Tangere survey results released last Friday indicate that 14 percent of Filipinos “strongly agree,” while 38 percent “somewhat agree” with proposed constitutional amendments.

On the other hand, 13 percent “somewhat disagree” and 10 percent “strongly disagree” with the Cha-cha initiatives.

The remaining 25 percent were undecided on whether to support or oppose the Cha-cha proposal.

Tangere’s findings also indicate that 51 percent of Filipinos agree that the government should recognize the validity of a recent people’s initiative for Cha-cha.

The survey’s margin of error is +/-2.53 percent, with a 95-percent confidence level.

The proportion of respondents was distributed across the Philippines, with 12 percent from Metro Manila, 23 percent from Northern Luzon, 22 percent from Southern Luzon, 20 percent from Visayas, and 23 percent from Mindanao.