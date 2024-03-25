BOC raid bags ₱7B worth of fake underwear, goods

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) said on Sunday that it has discovered over P7 billion worth of fake goods in simultaneous raids in Caloocan City and Bocaue, Bulacan.

The BOC said that the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-Manila International Container Port (CIIS-MICP) found infringed underwear, hardware items and other goods in its anti-smuggling operations in several warehouses on Wednesday, March 20.

Other smuggled fake goods also include household items, kitchenwares, toys and appliances, among others, said the BOC.

Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio said the operation is a significant step towards eradicating the prevalence of smuggled goods into the country.

“While we understand that there is a brazen attempt to smuggle in such large amount of infringed goods and other items, we are also confident that we are doing the necessary actions needed to address these activities,” Rubio was quoted in the statement as saying.

About 3,500 bales with an estimated worth of P4.3 billion containing infringed underwear and socks of the brands Nike, Jordan, Mossimo, Bench, Levi’s, Under Armour, Gucci and others were found inside a compound in Caloocan City, according to CIIS Director Verne Y. Enciso.

Another inspection of other warehouses in the compound discovered P70 million worth of women’s sandals, speakers, foodstuff, industrial pipe fittings and sanitary kitchen wares.

“The goods we found in Caloocan City operation are also drivers of our local market but without the proper taxes paid and the required safety inspection, the health of our sellers and consumers are put at risk. Not to mention, having these infringed goods on our shelves put into question our commitment to IP [intellectual property] rights,” Enciso was quoted in the statement as saying.

Meanwhile, another inspection in warehouses in Bocaue, Bulacan yielded P3 billion upon the discovery of various items.

The goods include kitchenwares, liquid detergents, playing cards, hardware materials, appliances, clothing apparel, toys, computer accessories, gadgets, cosmetics, school supplies, plastic wares, power tools, mosquito coils, swimming vests and pools, toys, scented candles, party materials, skateboards and piggy banks, cash box, tents and other general merchandise, according to Enciso.

The inspection was led by the CIIS and Enforcement and Security Service (ESS) agents based on a letter of Authority, which was acknowledged by the compound administrator in both locations, noted the BOC.

The warehouses were padlocked and sealed, pending the inventory of goods to be conducted by the assigned Customs examiner and to be witnessed by CIIS, ESS and warehouse representatives, said Intelligence Group Deputy Commissioner Juvymax R. Uy.

The BOC said the owners of the goods would be asked to present importation documents or proof of payment by the Customs authorities.

If found without proper documents, the corresponding seizure and forfeiture proceedings will be conducted against the subject shipments for violation of Section 1400 (Misdeclaration in Goods Declaration) in relation to Section 1113 (Property Subject to Seizure and Forfeiture) of Republic Act 10863 known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.