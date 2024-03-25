Abalos probes police camp handover near Masungi

DEPARTMENT of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos on Sunday checked out the irregular “turnover” of a police camp to private individuals within the Upper Marikina River Basin Protected Landscape, near the Masungi reforestation area.

The visit by the DILG chief was meant to investigate allegations, examine pertinent documents, and implement measures to address the issue in line with environmental laws and regulations.

According to reports cited by the Masungi Georeserve, a conservation area, the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) and the Special Action Force (SAF) have left their station in the watershed, and handed over command to an individual named Fel “Ka Piling” Denos, allegedly associated with a former police general. This transfer occurred without necessary permits or official documentation.

Meanwhile, the foundation managing the conservation area said this development occurs amid increased scrutiny regarding the lack of environmental protection and enforcement in the protected landscape.

Attention to the Masungi case was heightened following the recent controversy surrounding the Chocolate Hills, where a resort was built, sparking concerns about environmental preservation and regulatory oversight.

Despite assertions of having an eviction order from higher Philippine National Police (PNP) offices or property titles, the Masungi Foundation said that the RMFB personnel failed to present official documents such as the order to vacate and related letters.

They claimed that these documents were internal and could not be shown. This raised concerns as the area has a history of being a hotbed for land-grabbing and the questionable sale of forest lands, despite legal prohibitions and previous directives from Environmental Secretaries to halt illegal activities.

In response to the situation, the Masungi Foundation stated, “Our partners from the indigenous people and our rangers remain vigilant. The military has also responded to the alarm and shown support as a preventive measure against potential escalations or unlawful activities.”

The foundation commended the proactive stance taken by these sectors in safeguarding environmental conservation.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Abalos visited the province of Bohol and issued a statement on the ongoing investigation into the issue of a resort in the Chocolate Hills. He said the task force is conducting an in-depth fact-finding investigation into the matter.

“It’s important that we have gathered many documents. Therefore, we are grateful to our team because we now have initial findings,” said Abalos, partly in Filipino.

Based on initial documents collected by the agency, it was found that the municipality of Sagbayan issued a building permit and also adopted a Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) Resolution.

However, one requirement, the Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC), which is necessary to obtain a building permit, was not issued.

“We have coordinated with the Office of the Ombudsman to turn over our findings,” said Abalos.