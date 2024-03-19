`

HUGO Watches introduces newest collections at exclusive pop-up store in SM Makati 

hugo (1)
Photo from left to right: John Klervin Fernando, Dex Papa, Julianna Torres, Margaux Enriquez, Ricci Sangalang, and Sean Andre Gervacio. 
HUGO Watches, renowned for its commitment to innovation and style, hosted an exclusive roadshow at SM Makati, presenting two groundbreaking collections, #LIT FOR HIM and #BRAVE. The Pop-up store, featuring these avant-garde timepieces, will remain open until March 31, 2024.

The HUGO Watches #LIT FOR HIM Collection epitomizes a sleek, gender-neutral design with bold branding, offering a fun and colorful everyday timepiece. Crafted from nylon-infused resin, the lightweight 42mm TR90 case showcases a modern, fluid silhouette.

Ricci Sangalang wearing the Hugo #LIT FOR HER Watch 

The soft silicone strap, gloss-printed with a large, contrast-color logo, adds a distinctive touch. The matt dial, adorned with a molded minute track and embossed hour markers on the bezel, presents a clean and bold aesthetic. Water-resistant up to 5 BAR, the watch features a three-hand movement and is available in four monochrome hues. 

Complementing this collection is the #LIT FOR HER, tailored for those with smaller wrists, maintaining the same silhouette in a 36mm diameter and offering additional color combinations.

Meanwhile, the HUGO Watches #BRAVE Collection appeals to the Gen Z demographic with its unique design. The oversized 46mm case boasts an asymmetrical silhouette, featuring a logo-stamped extension concealing a push-in crown. The knurl-textured silicone or denim-wrapped bezel, along with circular-brushed sub-eyes and a link bracelet, enhances the daring design.

Sean Andre Gervacio wearing the Hugo #BRAVE Watch 

The #BRAVE comes in various color combinations, including dark gray with a blue dial and denim bezel, light-yellow gold with subtle olive-green details, black with HUGO-red branding, and classic stainless steel with a black dial. 

Both collections offer water resistance up to 5 BAR, meeting the demands of an active lifestyle. The #LIT FOR HIM features a three-hand movement, while the #BRAVE boasts a multifunction movement.

The Hugo Pop-Up Store Located on the 2nd floor of SM Makati 

Make sure to visit the HUGO Watches Pop-up store on the 2nd floor of SM Makati and receive a special Hugo premium item with every Hugo Watch purchase until March 31, 2024. This offers a distinctive chance for watch enthusiasts to discover and wear these innovative timepieces. 

For more information, visit the HUGO Watches website or follow @HUGOWatches on social media. 

For the most recent updates on the HUGO Watches collection, follow @wrist_pod on both Facebook and Instagram for additional details and announcements. 

