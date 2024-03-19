HUGO Watches introduces newest collections at exclusive pop-up store in SM Makati 

HUGO Watches, renowned for its commitment to innovation and style, hosted an exclusive roadshow at SM Makati, presenting two groundbreaking collections, #LIT FOR HIM and #BRAVE. The Pop-up store, featuring these avant-garde timepieces, will remain open until March 31, 2024.

The HUGO Watches #LIT FOR HIM Collection epitomizes a sleek, gender-neutral design with bold branding, offering a fun and colorful everyday timepiece. Crafted from nylon-infused resin, the lightweight 42mm TR90 case showcases a modern, fluid silhouette.

Ricci Sangalang wearing the Hugo #LIT FOR HER Watch

The soft silicone strap, gloss-printed with a large, contrast-color logo, adds a distinctive touch. The matt dial, adorned with a molded minute track and embossed hour markers on the bezel, presents a clean and bold aesthetic. Water-resistant up to 5 BAR, the watch features a three-hand movement and is available in four monochrome hues.

Complementing this collection is the #LIT FOR HER, tailored for those with smaller wrists, maintaining the same silhouette in a 36mm diameter and offering additional color combinations.

Meanwhile, the HUGO Watches #BRAVE Collection appeals to the Gen Z demographic with its unique design. The oversized 46mm case boasts an asymmetrical silhouette, featuring a logo-stamped extension concealing a push-in crown. The knurl-textured silicone or denim-wrapped bezel, along with circular-brushed sub-eyes and a link bracelet, enhances the daring design.

Sean Andre Gervacio wearing the Hugo #BRAVE Watch

The #BRAVE comes in various color combinations, including dark gray with a blue dial and denim bezel, light-yellow gold with subtle olive-green details, black with HUGO-red branding, and classic stainless steel with a black dial.

Both collections offer water resistance up to 5 BAR, meeting the demands of an active lifestyle. The #LIT FOR HIM features a three-hand movement, while the #BRAVE boasts a multifunction movement.

The Hugo Pop-Up Store Located on the 2nd floor of SM Makati

Make sure to visit the HUGO Watches Pop-up store on the 2nd floor of SM Makati and receive a special Hugo premium item with every Hugo Watch purchase until March 31, 2024. This offers a distinctive chance for watch enthusiasts to discover and wear these innovative timepieces.

