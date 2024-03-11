MOHS acquires digital company Revery

Digitalization and now Artificial Intelligence are completely changing the way business is done. Unfortunately, small and medium sized institutions in the Philippines face significant headway in enhancing their use of digital technologies. They need customized software and out of the box solutions but are often too small to be serviced by the big players. They often get inadequate service from the smaller technology companies.

To help these companies transition to a digital environment, MOHS Analytics has acquired 4-year old Revery Digital Technologies. Revery has been working with small and medium enterprises through a unique combination of customization capability and technology expertise while focusing on enhancing the user experience.

MOHS which has built its expertise in the health industry by bringing health care into the home, will help Revery at developing advanced digital offerings that will be utilized in health care institutions. Reverie’s expertise will also provide technology solutions to non-health small and medium enterprises

Michael B. Hortaleza, Chairman and CEO of MOHS states that “Revery’s expertise has been proven with its provision of innovative digital solutions to the Philippine market and helping uplift their customer’s technology to global standards. MOHS and Revery will synergize its respective expertise to provide technology solutions to healthcare institutions in both the public and private sectors. Aside from health care institutions, Revery is also capable of supporting as small and medium businesses in general.”

Harold B. Martinez, Chief Technology Officer of MOHS, says that “Revery will complement the technology and digitalization requirements of all of MOHS’s business units. We can utilize Revery’s expertise in customized software development, as well as its out of the box solutions to make MOHS even more efficient.”

Among Revery’s out of the box solutions it has developed are the PayDei Payroll System, Ace Inventory System, Fulviu Project Management System, and Dash Document management System. These systems have proven their worth in actual use by Reverie’s clients. These are solutions that can apply not only to healthcare institutions but to small and medium sized businesses in all industries.

Revery also offers services in web design and development, mobile app development, customized software development, cloud service and augmented/virtual development that are all explained in their website https://Revery.Tech.

MOHS’s ownership provides Revery with a higher profile to attract foreign software developers and digital companies who may want to access the Philippine market.