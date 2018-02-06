Zero-importation policy eases NFA out of market

The government’s decision to thumb down rice importation has left the National Food Authority (NFA) with virtually no inventory of cheap rice, with the poor in Metro Manila the first to suffer.

This, after the NFA suspended indefinitely its distribution of government-subsidized rice in the National Capital Region (NCR) as its stockpile is down to around 64,000 metric tons (MT), which is being reserved for calamity-affected areas.

While the NFA said it accounts for only around 10 percent of the total Philippine rice market, its stockpile effectively discourages traders from jacking up prices as the government could sell more cheap rice if they resort to price and supply manipulation.

“The NCR office of the NFA has a remaining stock of around 100,000 bags and they are already reserved for calamity-affected areas. NFA-NCR also serves the requirement of the Batanes Islands,” NFA Spokesman Rebecca Olarte told the BusinessMirror in an interview.

“Eighty percent of the rice supply in Batanes comes from the NFA. So the NFA-NCR office reserved the stocks to serve their needs,” Olarte added. Government-subsidized rice sold by the NFA is usually bought by the poor. But the food agency has suspended the sale of cheap rice “indefinitely” until it secures additional supply via local procurement or importation.

“The suspension will remain in place as long as there are no new rice stocks. Distribution [of cheap rice] would resume once the NFA’s stockpile has been replenished,” Olarte said.

“But because there is no clear source of new stocks, the sale of NFA rice has been suspended and the remaining stocks would serve the needs of those affected by calamities,” she added.

The NFA Council, the highest policy-making body of the NFA, earlier thumbed down the request of the food agency to import 250,000 MT of rice to boost its stockpile.

The agency could not step up its purchases of paddy as farmers in many rice-growing areas, including Nueva Ecija, have yet to harvest their crop. Also, traders are offering to buy local paddy at P18 to P20 per kilogram (kg), higher than the NFA’s buying price of P17 per kg.

Olarte said the NFA’s total palay procure-ment has so far reached 6,683 50-kg bags, or 334.15 MT. The food agency has allocated P5.1 billion to buy at least 6 million bags of palay from farmers this year.

“On the side of procurement, the [farm-gate] price of palay remains high, the average price of palay is now at P20.48 per kg,” she said. “That’s why we cannot buy more from farmers.”

Jaime O. Magbanua, national president of Confederation of Grains Retailers Association of the Philippines Inc., told the BusinessMirror that the price of commercial rice in the local market could go up due to the absence of NFA rice.

Magbanua added that government-subsidized rice is not only missing in the NCR. “The suspension [covers] many areas in the country. Definitely, this would have an impact on the price [of commercial rice].”

“There are around 10 million Filipinos who are depending on NFA rice, which is needed in non-palay producing areas like the NCR. The consuming public will not have the option to buy cheaper rice in the market now, they will be forced to buy commercial [variants], which is naturally more expensive,” he said.

However, Magbanua did not give an estimate as to the rate of increase in the price of commercial rice.

The latest price-monitoring report released by the Philippine Statistics Authority on Tuesday showed that the average farm-gate price of palay in the fourth week of January reached P19.23 per kg.

The latest quotation was 0.26 percent higher than last week’s level and 6.36 percent more the previous year’s level.