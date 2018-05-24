Zarate: Meralco power rate hike to cost consumers additional P54-billion per year  

PARTY-LIST Rep. Carlos Isagani T. Zarate of Bayan Muna on Thursday questioned the additional P1.55-per-kilowatt-hour (kWh) rate hike from Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), amid price increases due to the implementation of the TRAIN law.

In a news briefing, Zarate described the power rate hike and the price increases triggered by the new tax-reform law as a “deadly combination.”

“Definitely, it’s a deadly combination to common Filipinos if the Energy Regulatory Commission approves it,” Zarate said.

The lawmaker said the P1.55-per-kWh power hike will cost millions of Meralco customers P54.54 billion in additional charges annually.

Zarate reiterated his call to Congress to act immediately on several bills and resolutions that seek to review and repeal the TRAIN law.

However, Zarate said this P1.55 per kWh will be more expensive under the Meralco’s “sweetheart deals.”

“This is P1.55 per kWh more than what Meralco wanted us to believe in the [power supply agreements] PSA applications and in its earlier House presentation,” said Zarate referring to the seven PSAs–which he described as “sweetheart deals” and will cost Meralco customers P5.22 per kWh.

“Due to the high price of coal and the peso’s weakening, average generation charge under the seven PSAs will cost us Meralco customers P5.22 per kWh,” Zarate added.

Zarate is the author of the House Resolution 566 urging the lower chamber to look into the filing of seven “questionable” PSAs before the ERC.

“The P5.22 rate is onerous and unconscionable considering that some non-Meralco-affiliated power generation companies now offer electricity way below P5 per kWh. Some even offer electricity at P2 per kWh,” he said.

The PSAs, which include deals on the construction of coal-fired power plants, are connected to the following generation companies: Redondo Peninsula Energy Incorporated (for a 225-megawatt [MW]); Atimonan One Energy Incorporated (1,200 MW); St. Raphael power Generation Corporation (400 MW); Central Luzon Premiere Power Corporation (528 MW); Mariveles Power Generation Corporation (528 MW); Panay Energy Development Corporation (70 MW); Global Luzon Energy Development Corporation (600 MW).

With this PSAs, Zarate said customers will shoulder P930 billion in additional power rate expenses within the 20-to-21-year duration of the long-term power supply deals.

Also, Zarate said the continued hike in coal prices and the sharp depreciation of the peso against the dollar, will be factors behind the expected increase in these Meralco contracts.

Earlier, Zarate warned the ERC that “an approval of these kind of gravely anomalous and anti-consumer deals will not be taken sitting down by the already over-burdened people. And, certainly, we will seek accountability for those officials involved in these.”

“During the Congress hearings of House Resolution 566 that we filed, it was revealed that the ERC bent their own rules just to accommodate the Meralco-affiliated power generation companies. These deals would tie consumers to pay [billions] for more than 20 years,” he added.

“There is a need to repeal or at the minimum amend the regressive and anti-people provisions of TRAIN,” Zarate said.