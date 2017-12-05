Zambales residents join anti-mining protest

SANTA CRUZ, Zambales—Zambales residents affected by destructive nickel-mining operations in the province have joined anti-mining protesters camped in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) office in Quezon City to call for an end of open-pit mining in the country.

Bringing samples of stunted rice plants from nickel-polluted farms in this town, the residents arrived early Monday morning at the protest camp manned by anti-mining activists from the towns of Manicani and Homonhon in Eastern Samar, who are similarly demanding the closure of open-pit mines.

The rice plants packed in silt will be given as a “gift” to DENR officials, whom residents accuse of favoring miners over the interests of local communities, said Dr. Benito Molino, president of the Concerned Citizens of Santa Cruz, Zambales (CCOS), which organized the anti-mining protesters here.

The protesters came from CCOS, Zambales North Payao Association, Guinabon Organic Farmers Association, Bangan Malabayo Fisherfolks Association and the Fight for the Next Generation group.

Molino said the local protesters have seven demands: cancel with finality the mineral-production sharing agreement (MPSA) for the mining companies operating in Santa Cruz; kick out Lope Cariño Jr., director of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Luzon, for allegedly favoring mining companies over community interest; and recall all the ore-transport permit and mineral ore export permit issued to miners.

The protesters also demand a stop to open-pit mining in Zambales; cancellation of exploration and extraction permits issued to mining companies; rehabilitation of the environment, including farms, fishponds and waterways damaged by nickel mining; and just compensation for affected residents.

Molino said that despite the rejection by President Duterte of the recommendation by the interagency Mining Industry Coordinating Council (MICC) to lift the open-pit mining ban in the country, destructive nickel operations continue in Santa Cruz, with miners gouging out top soil from the mountains.

He said on November 24 the Zambales Diversified Minerals Corp., a subsidiary of the DMCI Mining Corp., again started hauling operations, joining the Benguetcorp Nickel Mines Inc., which resumed hauling nickel minerals in Santa Cruz a month ago.

Meanwhile, other mining firms—Eramen Minerals Inc. and LNL Archipelago Minerals Inc.—are getting ready to operate, Molino revealed.

Molino added the MPSA of the four mining companies were cancelled on February 8, but their operations continue.

“So it is not enough for President Duterte to reject the recommendation by the MICC to lift the open-pit mining ban in the country,” Molino said. “Instead, the President should put an end to open-pit mining by declaring it to be illegal in the country.”

“Along with this, there should also be the outright cancellation of permits given to miners who practice destructive and unsustainable mining,” he added.

Molino said the farmers and fishermen of Santa Cruz have the right to a healthy environment, balanced ecosystem and safe livelihood, but they have been denied of these rights by destructive mining operations.

“Mining is a privilege, not a right. So it is incumbent on the government to protect the rights of residents and not the privilege of a few who destroy the environment and the livelihood of the people,” Molino said.