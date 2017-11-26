YSEALI to chart next course of US-Asean alliance

CONTRARY to perceptions that the United States has softened its stance on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) under President Donald J. Trump, the members of the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) were out to prove skeptics wrong.

This was evident at a recent gathering of 250 young men and women under the auspices of the US Embassy in the Philippines.

US Mission to Asean Chargé d’ Affaires Ambassador Daniel Shields, who is leading the YSEALI delegation, made the US commitment to the region abundantly clear when he addressed the gathering: “Our goal is to equip you all with the mind-set and skills necessary to address the complex and dynamic political, social, economic and environmental issues that the US and the Asean will confront in the next 40 years. It is quite a challenge we put before you, but I know you are up to it!”

Ambassador Shields outlined the US commitment to region by saying that the “Asean lies at the heart of the Asia-Pacific region, which is diplomatically, economically and strategically central to US interests in the 21st century.”

“The Asean and the US share a strong and enduring interest to build and sustain a rules-based order in the Asia Pacific,” Shields added.

He pointed out that his country’s relationship with the region has expanded dramatically over the last eight years.

“In 2009 we signed the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation with Southeast Asia. We joined the East Asia Summit [EAS]. We became the first Asean Dialogue Partner to establish a mission and appoint a resident ambassador to the Asean Secretariat in Jakarta,” noting it now has annual strategic dialogues with the regional bloc’s member-countries.

Shields cited the 40th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between the US and the Asean: “Relations are stronger than ever, as reflected by the establishment of a strategic partnership.”

The chargé d’ affaires emphasized that the Asean is a significant trade and investment partner for the US as American economic engagement with the bloc is based on a premise of mutual prosperity.

“The Asean is America’s fourth-largest trading partner. The US has cumulatively invested over $274 billion [as of] 2015—more than in the Chinese, Indian, Japanese and South Korean economies combined.”

He said American exports to Asean member-nations already support more than 550,000 jobs in the US. Almost 42,000 companies there export more than $100 billion in goods and services to Asean nations every year.

Shields added that under President Trump’s leadership, “the US is taking steps to strengthen our partnership with the Asean and deepen our collaboration.”

“In April Vice President Mike Pence met with Asean permanent representatives and the Asean secretary-general in Jakarta. [D]uring that visit, he announced that President Trump will attend [this year’s] summit, the East Asia Summit in the Philippines and the Apec Leaders’ Meeting in Vietnam.”

He continued, “This is a testament to the value the US places on our partnership with Asean and…our engagement with the broader Indo-Pacific region.”

‘A unique identity’

SHIELDS revealed the YSEALI is helping the Asean create a unique identity from the ground up. “When you leave this summit, you will take not only our skills, but new contacts and connections.”

“You young people are the future of [the region], which is why cultivating young leaders is one of our priorities at the US Mission to the Asean. You have the power to help shape the next 40 years [of our] relationship. I am fully confident that your creativity, ingenuity and passion will propel this region to new heights.”

He noted that the next generation of Asean leaders will continue to forge peace within the bloc and Asia:

“You will triumph over intolerance [and keep] violent extremism at bay. You will work to ensure that women and disadvantaged populations have equal opportunities. You will pull millions out of poverty through strong economic growth, stimulated by the Asean Economic Community and a high-quality trade network.”

Addressing complex challenges

MEANWHILE, United States Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim formally welcomed the participants of this year’s YSEALI summit. He said he was deeply impressed by the passion, commitment, energy and optimism of the leaders he met. (See Envoys & Expats, November 12, 2017)

“In Southeast Asia, 2 out of every 3 people are under the age of 35, which means that your generation will have an outsized role in tackling the pressing issues that face your communities, your countries, your region and our world. And that is why the rallying cry of YSEALI is ‘Never Too Young To Lead!’”

Kim said, together, the US and Asean have cooperated to address many of these challenges, including disaster response, terrorism, trafficking and cybercrime.

“These challenges are complex and involve multiple stakeholders across international borders and require strong bilateral and multilateral cooperation,” the US envoy stated.

Kim advised the members that researchers have developed leadership techniques to help individuals and organizations deal with challenging situations in a wide range of contexts: from conflict stabilization, poverty alleviation and environmental sustainability, to business.

“These advanced leadership models share several basic tenets. For example, before we set out to solve global challenges, we must first understand the big picture and how all of the parts of a problem interact with one another.”

He said these leadership models also require leaders to engage all parties—even those who hold opposing views—“to build coalitions to develop innovative solutions to meet the collective needs of the community.”