YouTube announces the launch of its NextUp contest in the Philippines to turbocharge the careers of local up-and-coming YouTube creators. Since its launch in 2011, NextUp has helped over 500 creators in more than 13 countries take their channels to the next level, giving them skills, mentorship, and a network to help them create compelling content. This year, YouTube NextUp is looking for creative and inspiring creators who will join a week-long creator camp at the next YouTube Pop-up Space Manila from September 7 to September 12 where they will learn production techniques from NextUp alumni and work closely with top YouTube creators.

So who’s NextUp? YouTube is looking for passionate and motivated YouTube creators who are ready to create powerful stories with better production skills; those who are seeking mentorship from production and channel development experts, and eager participants looking for an opportunity to collaborate with talented creators and be a part of the global NextUp community.

If you are selected to join the NextUp Manila’s class of 2018, you are eligible to receive:

Ongoing strategic account management by the YouTube Creator and Artist Development team

One-week Creator Camp at YouTube Pop-Up Space

$1,000 USD production voucher

Mentorship by Alumni / Top Creators

To enter the contest and see full details, go to youtube.com/nextup to fill out the application form. To be eligible for NextUp Manila, your channel must be in good standing with 10,000 to 100,000 subscribers. The channels will also be selected on the basis of their potential for improvement, capacity for attracting audiences, and alignment with YouTube’s core values. The deadline for submitting the application form is August 3, 2018.

NextUp’s launch in the Philippines further boosts opportunities for a growing community of Filipino creators. Last year, the Philippines saw a 50 percent growth in hours of content uploaded to YouTube. The number of Gold Creator Award channels also almost doubled, with more than 15 Gold Creator Award channels in 2018.

“We’re bringing NextUp to the Philippines to support Filipino creators, who are among the most creative and inspiring in the world. We want to help them bring their YouTube careers to the next level by exposing them to meaningful learning experiences,” said Gabby Roxas, Google Philippines Country Marketing Manager. “We are also giving Filipino creators the opportunity to inspire and learn from other creators around the world who share their passion for creating great online content.”

For inquiries on YouTube NextUp Manila, visit youtube.com/nextup or send an email to [email protected].

About YouTube

Launched in May 2005, YouTube’s mission is to give everyone a voice and show them the world. We believe that everyone deserves to have a voice, and that the world is a better place when we listen, share and build community through our stories.

YouTube is a Google company.