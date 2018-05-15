YouTube Ads Awards unveils the best digital videos on the platform

Digital storytelling was at its finest at the first YouTube Ads Awards, held on May 10 at the BGC Arts Center. Top brands received recognition from industry captains, seasoned creatives, and decorated storytellers for their outstanding work on the platform.

McDonald’s Wait Lang Po came out as the night’s biggest winner, after being named the YouTube Ads Awards “Ad of the Year”. The video also won two top category awards or “Crystals” for Food and Beverage and Storytelling for Occasions.

Capturing the patience of fathers as they watched over their children, McDonald’s Wait Lang Po highlights the rich narratives and subtle techniques that makes today’s digital advertising highly appealing to audiences.

Early last year, YouTube Ads Awards sounded the call for entries for digital ads that offered high-quality content, poignant and uplifting stories, and fresh advertising executions. Entries were then weighed by judges’ panel based on their content, effectiveness, engagement, and business impact.

From hundreds of video submissions, the awards panel produced a shortlist of 57 YouTube digital ads, which were then trimmed further and identified as Crystal, Second Prize, and Third Prize awardees.

“Filipino creativity and imagination is on full display with tonight’s awardees. We’ve seen how digital advertising, in its many narratives and formats, can deeply engage audiences and give them a truly satisfying experience on platforms like YouTube,” said Google Philippines’ Country Marketing Manager Gabby Roxas.

Two other Crystals went to Unilab’s Son, a moving depiction of a mom’s sacrifices, and, Globe’s Kaleidoscope, a mini-series on modern-day artists.

Apart from these, YouTube Ads Awards presented six Second Prizes and 20 Third prizes. Globe and Jollibee brought home the most number of winnings, with five awards each. Their popular videos Because you can never have too many dog videos and Kwentong Jollibee Vow and Crush also made it to the list.

The awards concluded with 31 prizes bestowed to the best digital ads on the platform, and some entries winning multiple prizes across its 17 categories.

Held for the first time in the Philippines, the YouTube Ads Awards celebrates the growth of brand stories in the country. Among the forerunners that made the event possible include adobo Magazine and the members of this year’s panel: President and Chief Creative Officer of MullenLowe Philippines Leigh Reyes, Co-Chair of Digital Measurement Board of the Philippines and Unilever Philippines Head of Media Dennis Perez, Vice President for Marketing and Distribution at Cebu Pacific Air Candice Iyog, Executive Creative Director at McCann Worldgroup Philippines Joe Dy, television host and three-time recipient of the Don Carlos Palanca Memorial Award for Literature Lourd de Veyra, and singer, performer, and one of Philippines’ top YouTube creators Mikey Bustos.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Ad of the Year: McDo Wait Lang Po

Food and Beverage:

McDo Wait Lang Po (Crystal)

Lucky Me Best Makeover Ever Facial (Third Prize)

Jollibee Vow (Third Prize)

Health and Nutrition:

Unilab Son (Second Prize)

Bactidol Beauty Queen Fail (Third Prize)

Beauty and Personal Care:

Unilever Master #PimpleAwarenessMonth (Third Prize)

BENCH Anak (OFW Cover) (Third Prize)

Retail and Restaurants:

McDo Wait Lang Po (Second Prize)

Jollibee Vow (Third Prize)

Jollibee Crush (Third Prize)

Technology, E-commerce, and Telco:

Globe Last Jedi (Third Prize)

Samsung Enhance every moment (Third Prize)

Lazada School of Acting Keychain (Third Prize)

Travel, Transport, Automotive, and Leisure:

DOT Anak (Third Prize)

Corporate Image and Public Sector:

Unilab Son (Crystal)

DOT Anak (Third Prize)

Globe Last Jedi (Third Prize)

Charities and Non-Profit:

PLDT Gabay Guro (Second Prize)

CebPac Change for Good (Second Prize)

Multi-video Storytelling:

Globe Kaleidoscope Ep 2&3 (Crystal)

Lucky Me Best Makeover Ever Facial (Third Prize)

Kwentong Jollibee Series Vow, Crush (Third Prize)

Long-form Storytelling

PLDT – Gabay Guro (Second Prize)

Globe Telecom Corporate – Doggie (Third Prize)

6-second Storytelling:

Oishi Blocking (Third Prize)

San Miguel Balance (Third Prize)

Storytelling for Occasions

McDo Wait Lang Po (Crystal)

Globe Dog Video (Second Prize)

Jollibee Vow (Third Prize)

Effectiveness:

Lazada Picture Frame and Keychain (Third Prize)