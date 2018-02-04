Young BM staff, friends belt out for Y2Z & SoundStrip soft launch

WE sang and sipped. On January 25 at Skippy’s BGC, the BusinessMirror celebrated the launch of the newly-expanded and renamed Millennial Universe page: an 8-page tall boy insert called “Y2Z,” which also includes the new addition of the SoundStrip page, as well.

Revamping the “The Millennials” page to Y2Z—the platform you’re holding now—is significant since Generation Y (Millennials) are composed of those born from 1982 to 2000 and the newer generation Z are those born from 2001 to 2012. The goal is to attract most, if not all, of the younger generation, to read not only online content but also print ones like the BusinessMirror. The members of these generations are also encouraged to contribute to the page.

“They can write about any topic under the sun, may it be a personal piece or a discussion on free education to anything else that concerns and affects the youth,” Dennis Estopace, editor of the Millennials page, said.